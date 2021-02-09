Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 11.95 Lakh

Triumph has launched the Tiger 850 Sport in India at Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be sold alongside the Tiger 900 range. One of the biggest differences between Tiger 850 Sport and the already available Tiger 900 motorcycles is in terms of the equipment. The 850 Sport is more of an on-road bike, while the existing Tiger 900 motorcycles have solid off-road credentials.

The new Tiger 850 Sport shares the same innovative T-plane crank as the latest generation Tiger 900 range, with its own unique 850 tune. Triumph claims that the T-plane triple crank and its 1-3-2 firing order give the 850 triple outstanding tractability at low rpm. Peak power comes at 85PS at 8,500 rpm and peak torque is 82Nm at 6,500 rpm, with a smooth and linear power and torque delivery available from low engine speeds and across the rev range.

The new Tiger 850 Sport features Brembo Stylema brakes and Marzocchi suspension. The latter of which comes with 180mm travel, combine with a gas pressurised monoshock rear suspension unit with manually adjustable preload and 170mm rear-wheel travel.

Also on offer is an adjustable two-position seat height mechanism, which enables the rider to change the seat height by 20mm to their preferred set-up.

Underpinning the motorcycle is a modular frame with bolt-on aluminium rear sub-frame and bolt-on pillion hangers. Other features in the list include an adjustable screen and comprehensive electronics package, with 5-inch TFT instruments, all LED lighting, 2 riding modes, ABS, and switchable traction control, the new Tiger 850 sport has been optimised for accessible road-focused adventure fun.