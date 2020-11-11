Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on November 17, to be their Most Affordable ADV

Triumph Motorcycles has recently shared photos of their soon-to-be-unveiled Tiger 850 Sport. The brand’s latest offering will be unveiled to the world on November 17. The two-wheeler will be sold alongside the Tiger 900 range.

According to a report published in Indian Autos Blog, the Tiger 850 Sport is more of a road motorcycle and does not specifically have much to do with off-road credentials. Since this is a more road-focused variant, it will come with a set of tyres that are expected to perform well on the tarmac in both dry and wet conditions.

It is being said that the Tiger 850 Sport is going to be powered by the 887cc engine which will churn out 94bhp at 8750rpm. The overall chassis and features of the Tiger 850 Sport are also similar to that of the Tiger 900 range. The difference will be in some features, but otherwise, major design etc are likely to be quite similar.

A NEW TIGER. TAILOR MADE TO DO IT ALL.Global Reveal 12pm (GMT) 17th November 2020.Triumph’s new #Tiger850Sport is set to introduce a new standard for road focused versatility.Sign up for exclusive updates: https://t.co/QGVS3VqUgZ#Triumph #ForTheRide pic.twitter.com/b85ORinwqf — Triumph Motorcycles (@UKTriumph) November 10, 2020

One of the biggest differences between Tiger 850 Sport and the already available Tiger 900 motorcycles will be in terms of the equipment. The upcoming bike is more of an on-road bike, while the existing Tiger 900 motorcycles have solid off-road credentials.

Also Watch:

From the photos, one can see the cosmetic details of the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport. In terms of looks also, the upcoming bike will look similar to the already available Tiger motorcycles of the brand. The lights on the bike are also the same frowning eyebrows-like LED DRLs which are placed above the twin LED headlamps. From the photo, it is evident that the front windscreen and beak are also present in the upcoming two-wheeler. From what is known till now, the side and rear profile of the Tiger 850 Sport will be quite similar to the Triumph Tiger 900 models.