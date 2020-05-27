Triumph Tiger 900 Bookings Commence for Rs 50,000, To Get GT, Rally and Rally Pro Variants

British premium motorcycle brand Triumph motorcycles have announced that they are now started accepting bookings for its upcoming motorcycle – the new Tiger 900. The adventure motorcycle is one of the most anticipated products from the British marquee this year. Triumph currently leads the premium adventure motorcycle segment in the country with its Tiger range of products. Interestingly, with this announcement, we also get to know that Triumph will be launching three variants of the Tiger 900 in India, namely – Tiger 900 GT, Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

We have already ridden both the GT line and the Rally line of Tiger 900 motorcycles and you can read more about it by clicking here.

WATCH TIGER 900 REVIEW:







In terms of looks, the new Tiger comes as a rather slimmer and tighter model. There is a new slimmer LED headlamp upfront that accentuates the narrower face and a shorter beak.

The chassis has been reworked and is lighter and modular. Which means earlier complaints about the footpegs causing damage to the frame is now history. Needless to say, the new Tiger comes with a host of electronic aids. There is a new TFT screen that has a wide range of customization options. The bikes get up to 6 riding modes with options to customise the ABS, traction control, suspension and so on. The riding modes are Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road, Off-Road Pro and Rider.

The Tiger 900 is going to come with a BS-VI emission norm compliant engine which is an 888cc unit that comes with a new T-plane triple crankshaft which reduces the weight of the engine by 2.5kg. As a result of which, the bike now churns out 10 per cent more torque at 87Nm. Expect Triumph to come out with a host of accessories for the Tiger 900 range of motorcycles.







Also Watch:

