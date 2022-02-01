Triumph Trident 660 Price Hiked by Rs 50,000 From February 1

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced an increase in the price of its entry-level roadster, the Trident 660. The new price hike of Rs 50,000 will be applicable from February 1, 2022, taking the price of the motorcycle to Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This new price will be applicable at all Triumph dealerships across the country. The Trident 660 was launched in India, back in April 2021, at an introductory price of Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph continued offering the Trident at its introductory price since launch despite a price revision for other products in its India portfolio and price increases across the industry during the last six months. FYI, the Trident is powered by a 660cc, three-cylinder engine that churns out peak power of 81PS and 64Nm of torque. The Trident 660 was Triumph’s foray into the premium middle-weight roadster segment in India. This particular motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Apart from the Trident, the Triumph roadster portfolio includes the Street Triple R, Street Triple RS, Speed Triple 1200 RS. The brand’s overall portfolio features 18 motorcycles across the adventure, roadster, cruiser, and modern classic motorcycle segments. Moreover, the Triumph Trident 660 competes with the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and the Honda CB650R.

The Triumph is rather aggressively priced compared to these two motorcycles and is the lightest in the segment as well.

