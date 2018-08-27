English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Triumph's New Moto2 Bike Based on Street Triple RS Revealed
The race specification Triumph 765cc Moto2 engine has been developed further to allow the engine to breathe more freely and rev harder than the production bike to increase overall performance.
Triumph's new Moto2 bike for 2019 season. (Image: Triumph)
Triumph Motorcycles has revealed its new 765cc Moto2 bike for the 2019 season. Triumph’s powerful new Moto2 Triple 765cc engines were matched with Magneti Marelli super-customisable ECUs and some of the key chassis manufacturers’ prototype race set-ups for the very first time, with results well on track for the 2019 racing season. During the test, three of the chassis manufacturer teams (Kalex, KTM and NTS ) ran the Triumph 765cc Moto2 engine for the first time on track in their prototype 2019 frames, pushing the 765cc powerplant under near-race conditions.
Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer said: “We are very pleased with the progress to date and impressed with the level of passion and effort from the chassis teams, the riders, the ECU team Magneti Marelli, Exernpro, and Dorna in developing the new generation of Moto2 motorcycles.”
“The ECU gives the teams a lot of choice to make changes with ignition, fuelling, engine braking, electronic throttle maps, quickshifter adjustments and pit lane speed limiters. Next year will be much closer to MotoGP levels of technology than Moto2 has ever been. The class is going to become even more interesting, with exciting racing and even more competition between team engineers to develop the best-performing package.”
Triumph's new Moto2 bike for 2019 season. (Image: Triumph)
With a three-year contract with Dorna, Triumph are to supply a dedicated race tuned 765cc Triumph Triple engine, based on the powerplant from the 2017 Triumph Street Triple. The new engine is a significant development of the race-winning Daytona 675R powerplant that has powered Supersports wins at the Isle of Man TT, Daytona 200 and British Supersports Championships in 2014 and 2015.
Based on the highest specification 765cc powerplant from the Street Triple RS, the Triumph Moto2TM Triple race engine has been developed and tuned for a major step up in power and torque. In road set-up the new 765cc engine in the Street Triple RS delivers power of 123PS @ 11,700rpm and 77Nm torque @ 10,800rpm.
The race specification Triumph 765cc Moto2 engine has been developed further to allow the engine to breathe more freely and rev harder than the production bike to increase overall performance. Other changes have been made specifically to adapt the engine for race use.
Triumph's new Moto2 bike for 2019 season. (Image: Triumph)
