Truck Driver in Odisha Fined Rs 86,500; Highest in Country Under New Motor Vehicles Act

A truck driver with a vehicle bearing a Nagaland registration number was fined a whopping Rs 86,500 by the Regional Transport Officer in Sambalpur district of Odisha last week. With this, the driver identified as Ashok Jadav may have become the single biggest violator of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Driver Ashok Jadav was fined on September 3 but the picture of the challan went viral on social media on the evening of September 7. According to Sambalpur’s regional transport officer Lalit Mohan Behera, truck driver Ashok Jadav was penalised a total of Rs 86,500 including Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 5,000 for allowing unauthorised persons to drive, Rs 5,000 for driving without a licence, Rs 56,000 for overloading with an excess of 18 tonne (total 42 tonnes, which was extra 18 tonnes from allowed wait), and Rs 20,000 for carrying over-dimension projections load.

Though the total fine amount was Rs 86,500, the driver paid a penalty of Rs 70,000 after negotiating with authorities for more than five hours. He also produced some documents against the fine. The truck bearing Nagaland registration number NL01 G1470 belongs to a Nagaland-based company BLA Infrastructure Private Limited was loaded with a JCB machine. It was en route Chhattisgarh from Talcher town of Angul district when it was intercepted by officials in Sambalpur. Odisha is among the few stares which started implementing the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 from September 1, the day it came into force.

In the first four days of its implementation, the amended MV act has grossed the highest penalty in the country of over Rs 88 lakh. In the first four days, the Odisha Transport Department imposed Rs 88 lakh as a penalty, the highest in the country. An auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneswar was slapped with a fine of Rs 47,500 last week for riding his vehicle without an authentic driving licence, registration certification, insurance certificate as well as for drunken driving.

