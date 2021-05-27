Truck Driver's Presence of Mind Saves Lives After Driving 3km in Reverse Gear Due to Brake Failure

Video of a truck being driven for 3 kms in reverse is going viral. As per reports, the driver drove his huge vehicle in reverse after its breaks failed. Eventually, he managed to stop the truck while ensuring that all people on the road were absolutely safe.

The bizarre incident that took place on Jalna – Sillod road of Maharashtra, has been shared on Transport Live’s YouTube channel. The report suggests that the driver was not able to engage the first or the second gear as the truck was not in a static position. As a result, he slowly drove the vehicle in reverse gear till he found a safe space to stop the faulty truck.

He drove the big vehicle for three kilometres in reverse gear till he spotted an open farm. He then turned the truck in the direction of that open space. Eventually, it is the rough surface of the farm which helped the driver in slowing down and bringing the truck to a stop.

It is obvious that pulling off this entire thing would not have been easy as the truck does not have sophisticated features like a car. As a result, it becomes even more difficult to drive the big vehicle in reverse gear. Another big factor which is sure to have caused trouble is the weight of the truck. Since a truck is extremely heavy its momentum is also high, as a result this makes it very difficult for the giant vehicle to stop easily.

The video on YouTube alone has crossed the 17 lakh views benchmark and has been widely liked by people. The comments section of the post is filled with appreciative comments for the truck driver.

In case you find yourself in a similar situation, wherein the brakes of your vehicle are not working here are some things that you can try:

-Slow down your vehicle so that you can press brakes rapidly to make it work.

-Downshift to smaller gears to lessen the speed.

-Do not turn off the car as this could lead to skidding and will also disable steering, giving you lesser control.

-Cautiously apply emergency brake.

-As your vehicle slows down, look for a safety spot on the road.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here