Truck Higher Load Capacity: Safety Concerns Need to be Addressed, Says SIAM
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Automobile industry body SIAM today said the government's move to increase load carrying capacities of trucks could pose serious road safety threats due to rampant overloading in the absence of adequate enforcement.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) also called for better clarity on the issue saying existing vehicles on the road are not certified for safety with higher axle loads.
Yesterday, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced increasing the load carrying capacities of heavy vehicles, including trucks, by 20-25 per cent at par with global standards.
In a statement, SIAM President Abhay Firodia said the notification "raises some concerns related to safety, applicable date of the change and the readiness of the supply chain".
While welcoming the government's step as "a move in right direction which will improve the efficiency of commercial transport in the country", he, however, said the new norms should be applicable only to new vehicles which are certified by testing agencies from safety point of view.
"The existing vehicles on road are not certified for safety with the higher axle loads. Hence, this provision should not allow the existing vehicles with higher loads or else it will tantamount to legalising the wrong practice of overloading of the vehicles," he added.
Firodia further said the overloaded vehicles may or may not be able to meet mandatory braking and steering performance requirements leading to safety issues on the road.
He also said, "In the absence of adequate enforcement of rated load compliance in the field, prevalent practices of rampant overload could pose serious road safety threats, which may necessitate government issuing suitable advisories for better clarity."
Stating that no date of implementation for the increase in load carrying capacities has been specified by the government, he proposed simultaneous enactment along with that of BS-VI emission norms on April 1, 2020.
"As BS-VI vehicles development is in full swing and many of the original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) as well as the supply chain would need some time to upgrade product designs and certify these new vehicles, a clear date of implementation of April 1, 2020 aligning with introduction of BS-VI vehicles would be more appropriate," Firodia said.
The higher loads on vehicles will also require upgraded tyres and new specifications of the axles for which the supply chain also needs to gear up, he added.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
