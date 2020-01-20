TruJet Starts Daily Direct Flights From Belagavi on 3 Routes Under RCS-UDAN
Due to a lack of direct flights from Belgavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad, people had to travel between 14 to 18 hours via road or train to reach their destination.
Trujet Airline,s. (Image source: TruJet)
Ministry of Civil Aviation commenced the daily flight operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad route under the RCS-UDAN scheme of Government of India. TruJet was awarded the Belagavi-Tirupati-Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi-Hyderabad-Belagavi routes under the RCS-UDAN-3 bidding process last year. The airline will be operating daily flights from Belagavi airport to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad respectively.
Due to the non-availability of direct flights from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad, people had to travel long hour journey to any of the aforementioned destinations. Prior to the commencement of flight operations from the Belagavi, the natives had the option to travel 18 hours long journey by train or travel 15 hours by road to reach Hyderabad. Similarly, natives had to travel 14 hours by train or suffer 16 hours long road journey to reach Tirupati from Belagavi. Furthermore, to reach Mysuru from Belagavi people had to bear an 11-hour journey by road or travel 13 hours journey by train. Now, natives can travel at ease to reach their desired destinations.
TruJet will operate 6 flights every day and will deploy ATR 72(500), 72 seater luxury aircraft on this route. It currently operates 32 flights under RCS-UDAN, with the addition of Tirupati-Mysuru-Hyderabad there will be 38 flights under the umbrella of TruJet. TruJet was awarded 12 new routes under UDAN 3. With the commencement of the Belagavi-Tirupati-Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi-Hyderabad-Belagavi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalized a total of 246 routes under RCS-UDAN.
