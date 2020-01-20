Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

TruJet Starts Daily Direct Flights From Belagavi on 3 Routes Under RCS-UDAN

Due to a lack of direct flights from Belgavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad, people had to travel between 14 to 18 hours via road or train to reach their destination.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TruJet Starts Daily Direct Flights From Belagavi on 3 Routes Under RCS-UDAN
Trujet Airline,s. (Image source: TruJet)

Ministry of Civil Aviation commenced the daily flight operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad route under the RCS-UDAN scheme of Government of India. TruJet was awarded the Belagavi-Tirupati-Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi-Hyderabad-Belagavi routes under the RCS-UDAN-3 bidding process last year. The airline will be operating daily flights from Belagavi airport to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad respectively.

Due to the non-availability of direct flights from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad, people had to travel long hour journey to any of the aforementioned destinations. Prior to the commencement of flight operations from the Belagavi, the natives had the option to travel 18 hours long journey by train or travel 15 hours by road to reach Hyderabad. Similarly, natives had to travel 14 hours by train or suffer 16 hours long road journey to reach Tirupati from Belagavi. Furthermore, to reach Mysuru from Belagavi people had to bear an 11-hour journey by road or travel 13 hours journey by train. Now, natives can travel at ease to reach their desired destinations.

TruJet will operate 6 flights every day and will deploy ATR 72(500), 72 seater luxury aircraft on this route. It currently operates 32 flights under RCS-UDAN, with the addition of Tirupati-Mysuru-Hyderabad there will be 38 flights under the umbrella of TruJet. TruJet was awarded 12 new routes under UDAN 3. With the commencement of the Belagavi-Tirupati-Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi-Hyderabad-Belagavi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalized a total of 246 routes under RCS-UDAN.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram