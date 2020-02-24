English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Trump is Riding 'The Beast', Modi is Travelling in Range Rover for the US President's India Visit

US President Donald Trump greeted by PM Modi upon his arrival (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump greeted by PM Modi upon his arrival (Image: Reuters)

Kennedy's assassination led to tight security regimen with introduction of bullet-proof, armored and sealed cars.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 4:58 PM IST
Share this:

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have arrived in India during their two day visit to India. While the US President is driven around on the roads of Ahemdabad in his 'Beast', a 2018 model of a unique Cadillac which serves as a miniature version of White House, Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister who welcomed Trump at the airport is travelling separately in the armoured Range Rover SUV.

The SUV in which Narendra Modi came is a 2010 Range Rover HSE, which he often uses for official travel and was last seen during the Republic Day 2020. The SUV packs a 5.0-litre, V8 engine. The luxury SUV is manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover which is owned by Indian auto major, Tata Motors.

The Presidential Cadillac of Trump, on the other hand, is actually a giant Chevrolet SUV platform underneath a body designed to look like a cadillac. That gives it the ability to be armored, tough and able to hammer its way out of a crisis situation, while at the same time being a rolling symbol of American class.

Until the assassination of John F. Kennedy, US Presidents would often stand and ride uncovered in their state cars for the sake of their fans. However, Kennedy's assassination led to tight security regimen with introduction of bullet-proof, armored and sealed cars.

Motorcades escorting the US presidential state car constitute around 50 vehicles maintained by White House Military Office and helicopters of Marine One.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story