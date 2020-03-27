Trump Lashes Out on GM, Ford on Twitter; Says They Need to Make Ventilators Fast Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

In his most recent tweet, US President Donald Trump lashed out on auto majors General Motors and Ford for delaying the manufacturing of ventilators at their plant. In his tweet, Trump urged the companies to 'immediately open' their abandoned plant to start making equipment.





General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!! @GeneralMotors @Ford

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

On March 22, Trump had tweeted giving nod to General Motors and Tesla to manufacture ventilators during the time of crisis due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go-ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, let's see how good you are?" he said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by the companies "being given the go-ahead."



Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are? @RepMarkMeadows @GOPLeader @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020



Beginning on Thursday, Tesla announced that its workers will receive masks and have their temperature checked prior to entry, Wednesday night's email said, adding that more hygiene stations will be added and the cleaning frequency of work areas be increased.

Also Watch:



The coronavirus outbreak comes as Tesla ramps up production of its Model Y sport utility vehicle at the factory, which Musk has said will see higher demand than all of Tesla's other models combined.

Separately on Thursday, hundreds of Twitter users welcomed an offer by Musk to make ventilators for coronavirus sufferers, after the United States appealed for donations of respirator masks to combat a shortage