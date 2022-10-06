Try IRCTC’s VIKALP Scheme for Confirmed Tickets on Alternative Trains on Same Route

During the festive season, the confirmation of a ticket on Indian Railways is like a treasure. If you are a smart passenger of the Indian Railways, you might be aware of the VIKALP scheme. If not, then read further. VIKALP, an Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme, has been implemented in all mail and express trains of the country. Here, the passengers can book a maximum of 7 trains.

IRCTC’s VIKALP aims to provide confirmed accommodations to wait-listed passengers and also ensure optimal use of available accommodations. At the time of buying tickets, wait-listed passengers will be facilitated by other options of trains on the same route. This has to be kept in mind that the choice of VIKALP scheme is available at a later stage before charting and is accessible through the booked ticket history link.

Features of the VIKALP Scheme:

If a passenger is opting for VIKALP, it does not mean that a confirmed berth will be provided to waitlisted passengers on an alternate train. It is subject to the availability of a train and berth.

The scheme is valid for passengers travelling in any Indian Railways train and classes. It is applicable to all waiting list passengers irrespective of booking quota and concession.

Passengers can exercise the choice of getting shifted to a train departing between 30 minutes to 72 hours from the scheduled departure of their original train in which a wait-listed ticket was booked.

There will be no extra charge on the passengers or any refund for the difference in fare. Only those VIKALP opted passengers, who remain fully wait-listed, will be considered for allotment in an alternative train.

How to book the tickets with the VIKALP scheme?

While booking your tickets, you will see an option of Vikalp for the trains. Select the box. Sometimes, if the train is already accommodated, passengers can get a VIKALP option automatically.

A dialogue box will appear with general guidelines of the VIKALP Scheme. If a passenger has provided an alternate accommodation under this scheme, they should check their PNR status after charting.

This information is also accessible through the call centre (139), PRS Enquiry counters and through web enquiry on www.indianrail.gov.in

