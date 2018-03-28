English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tsunami-Damaged Japanese City to be Powered with Nissan Leaf Batteries [Video]
Namie was significantly damaged by the tsunami that caused the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011.
New 2018 Nissan Leaf EV. (Image: Nissan)
Electric Vehicles are the next big thing and there’s no denying the fact. But more than the benefits of the electric cars, there’s a worry about the battery pollution that environmentalists are struggling with. Like everything else, a battery has a life of its own, and post that, it’s hard to dispose batteries. Burying them in the ground will toxicate the environment.
So what is the solution? It seems like the batteries might still serve a purpose, or they can be recommissioned. Nissan, the Japanese auto giant, together with 4R Energy Corporation is reusing the batteries from the first generation of the Nissan Leaf, which was introduced in 2010, to provide power to a Japanese town called Namie.
Namie was significantly damaged by the tsunami that caused the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in 2011. The city has been rebuilt ever since. Now with Nissan’s effort, Namie will be lightened, using solar panels and used Leaf batteries.
The hook-shaped streetlights are standalone units with no connection to the main power grid for operations. This gives a hope for the future of electric batteries, as more and more electric vehicles will hit the road in the coming years.
