1-MIN READ

Tunisia-Bound Qatar Airways Flight Encounters Bird Strike While Landing, All Passenger Safe

Representative image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)

Representative image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)

The Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Office stated that no damage to the aircraft was found after the initial inspection.

Tunisia-bound Qatar Airways Boeing 777 aircraft, with 243 passengers on-board, encountered a bird strike as it was about to land on April 21. The airline was operating a repatriation flight QR3273 which took off from Doha Hamad International Airport, Qatar.

After over five hours of flying, the 777-300 wide-body (registered as A7-BAP) was arriving at the destination in Tunis Carthage International Airport (TUN) in Tunisia. During the final landing phase at 7pm the captain informed the control tower that they encountered a bird strike. After further inspection, a dead seagull was found on the runway.

The Tunisian Civil Aviation and Airports Office stated that no damage to the aircraft was found after the initial inspection. However, due to the incident, the return flight from Tunisia to Doha was delayed.

Ahead of the COVID-19 crisis, Qatar Airways operated the route between Doha and Tunisia twice a week, using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. However, the scheduled passenger service has since been cancelled.

