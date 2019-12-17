Turbo Aviation to Launch New Airline by Mid-2020, Gets 100 Million Pounds Funding
The Hyderabad-based aviation firm, that currently provides charter services and aircraft and ground maintenance, will launch TruStar airlines under UDAN scheme.
Image for representational purpose. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Hyderabad-based Turbo Aviation has said it will launch a new budget airline by mid-2020 and signed a deal with UK business group for a 100-million pounds funding support to expedite the roll-out of the proposed carrier. Set up in 2003 by V Umesh, who was also associated
with the launch of regional carrier TruJet, Turbo Aviation currently provides charter services besides aircraft maintenance and ground handling services. "Turbo Aviation has secured 100 million pounds investment from UK business group to launch a commuter air service, TruStar, under Udan scheme," the company said in a release.
The airline initially plans to connect with already secured routes under the government's regional connectivity scheme, Udan, the company said, adding going forward it plans to connect regular domestic routes and eventually flying to overseas destinations. We have influential partners now on board who will help us drive the high demand air-taxi market in India, by connecting new Udan routes. We are looking to transform the connectivity in the North and Southern sector, to begin with, keeping in mind for more flying routes soon in future," Umesh
said in the release.
According to the company, it has already secured 13 routes across UP, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu under the third phase of Udan scheme. Starting with a significant plan, TruStar will induct 10 ATRs, 10 AirBus 320 and four made-in -India Dornier planes in its fleet, it said adding the company will further expand its fleet organically with new flying routes in operations, the release said.
"TruStar will be the first commercial airliner to introduce Made-in-India light commuter commercial planes Dorniers', manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics," said Umesh. "Our new strategic investors will not only bring more firepower and credibility to an emerging market but also influence in their respective domain to uplift the under-invested part," the company said.
