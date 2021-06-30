Turkey Halts Incoming Flights from India, 5 More Countries Due to Surge in COVID-19

Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. Those who arrive from other places but have been in the countries listed within the last 14 days will need to show a negative PCR test within a maximum of 72 hours before entry and they will need to quarantine for 14 days, it said.

Those arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan or who have been there in the last 14 days will need to quarantine in Turkey for 10 days upon arrival, it said.

Those coming from the United Kingdom, Iran, Egypt and Singapore will need to show a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival, the ministry added.

While a few countries have uplifted the ban on Indian passengers, others have continued the suspension. UAE flag carrier Emirates has announced that it expects to resume its Dubai-India flights from July 7 after operations have remained suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the South Asian country. The airline’s social media handles have been buzzing ever since authorities announced a few days ago that flights from India to Dubai would resume starting June 23, the Khaleej Times reported.

“We’re expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from July 7… We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon," the airline said in response to query from a passenger on its Twitter account on Sunday.

Later that day however, Emirates informed that flights from India to Dubai would remain suspended until further notice.

The Dubai-based airline had announced the suspension first on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, leading to record high number of daily cases and deaths. In May, it had extended the suspension till at least June 14.

