AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Turkey Resumes International Flight Operations After Ending Almost Two-month Ban

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from the city's new Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from the city's new Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)

Turkish Airlines had earlier announced that its international flights would start on June 10 but later delayed the operations.

  • News18.com Ankara
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
Share this:

Turkey has partially resumed international flights, after remaining suspended for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) began its operation with a flight from Istanbul Airport to Dusseldorf in Germany on Thursday morning, which was followed by several other flights to some major cities like London and Amsterdam, reports Xinhua news agency.

AnadoluJet, a trademark of the THY, also flew from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Berlin and London. Turkey is expected to increase the number of its international flights to 40 countries in the upcoming days.

Turkish Airlines had earlier announced that its international flights would start on June 10. The reason for the delay was not immediately clear. Turkey partially resumes domestic flights on June 1 after a two-month closure.

Recently, Turkish Airlines announced a 40 per cent discount on airfares for doctors and other healthcare workers across the globe, pertaining to the Covid-19 crisis. The airlines said that the campaign was aimed at people who are "working selflessly" to combat the pandemic. Under the initiative, up to three people travelling with a healthcare worker would be able to benefit from the discount.

With Inputs from Agencies

Also Watch:


Share this:
Next Story