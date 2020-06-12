Turkey Resumes International Flight Operations After Ending Almost Two-month Ban

Turkey has partially resumed international flights, after remaining suspended for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) began its operation with a flight from Istanbul Airport to Dusseldorf in Germany on Thursday morning, which was followed by several other flights to some major cities like London and Amsterdam, reports Xinhua news agency.

AnadoluJet, a trademark of the THY, also flew from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport to Berlin and London. Turkey is expected to increase the number of its international flights to 40 countries in the upcoming days.

Turkish Airlines had earlier announced that its international flights would start on June 10. The reason for the delay was not immediately clear. Turkey partially resumes domestic flights on June 1 after a two-month closure.

Recently, Turkish Airlines announced a 40 per cent discount on airfares for doctors and other healthcare workers across the globe, pertaining to the Covid-19 crisis. The airlines said that the campaign was aimed at people who are "working selflessly" to combat the pandemic. Under the initiative, up to three people travelling with a healthcare worker would be able to benefit from the discount.

With Inputs from Agencies

