Turkey to Resume International Flights to India and Three Other Countries from August 1

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from the city's new Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. (Image Source: Reuters)

Turkey had partially resumed international flights on July 11, after remaining suspended for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • IANS Istanbul
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 9:04 AM IST
Turkey will resume international flights to four countries, including India, starting from August 1, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu announced.

Karaismailoglu said in a written statement on Monday that the four countries are India, Russia, Kuwait and South Africa.

The Minister said that the government was considering resuming flights with Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Kenya and Uzbekistan.

The country is expected to increase the number of its international flights to 40 countries in the upcoming days. Turkey partially resumed domestic flights on June 1 after a two-month closure.

