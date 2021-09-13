Turkish Airlines Flight Hovers in Air for 4 Hours After Suffering Engine Failure, Lands Safely

A Turkish Airlines’ Airbus A330-300 made a safe emergency landing after hovering over Istanbul for four hours with a failed engine. The Turkish Airlines TK42, which departed for Johannesburg, encountered a technical snag during the initial climb as the plane's left engine gave out several loud noises and flames for a few seconds. However, the plane landed safely after being airborne for over four hours.

According to Simple Flying report, Turkish Airlines flight TK42 departed from Istanbul International Airport at 02:02 AM (local time). However, the close to 10-hour journey did no go as planned as the aircraft’s left side engine started making several loud noises followed by streaks of flames, terrifying passengers onboard.

Few travellers who were seated on the same side even captured video of the incident. “This flight’s left side engine just exploded just after we take off from Istanbul,“ a passenger wrote along the video. “For a minute I thought it was over! GOD is Amazing big up to the Pilots,” he added.

Damm this BS Flight @TurkishAirlines left side engine just exploded just after we take off from instanbul l!We had to round for 4hours So it can lower the fuel level so we can land back at the airport…for a minute I thought it was over! GOD is Amazing big up to the Pilots.— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) September 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the pilots were quick to respond and shut down the engine and started preparations to make a safe landing back in Istanbul. They even announced that the aircraft was facing technical issues over the passenger announcement system. However, the process was not as simple as it seemed, as the airplane was fully loaded with fuel for their onward journey, which was cut short.

The pilots had to off load the weight to land it safely and prevent a hard landing and this resulted in the aircraft taking more than 20 head-spinning circuits over the Black Sea to burn jet fuel. TK42 spent more than four hours in the holding pattern before landing in Istanbul at 06:28 AM (local time). Thankfully, none of the passengers or crew were injured. However, they had to wait for hours before a replacement aircraft was arranged for their scheduled journey.

