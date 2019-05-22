Turkish Airlines to Open Five Lounges at the New Istanbul Airport

With the completion of “Great Move” to its brand new home base, Istanbul Airport, Turkish Airlines will open five passenger lounges available for Business Class, Miles & Smiles Elite Plus & Elite, Star Alliance Gold and Corporate Club passengers. The airport currently operates three lounges – the Turkish Airlines Business Lounge, Miles & Smiles Lounge and Domestic Lounge. The Exclusive Lounge and Arrival Lounge are planned to open in Summer 2019.The Turkish Airlines Business Lounge has an approximate area of over 60,000 square feet, seats 765 guests and features 13 private suites with showers. Turkish Airlines also designed a 130 square foot museum in here collaborating with the arts and cultural institution Istanbul Modern.The Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles Lounge is also over 60,000 square feet seating 765 guests and offers 11 private suites with showers and space where guests can rest on comfortable couches, savour delicious and exclusive treats from Turkey along with international cuisine, or enjoy mobile masseur services. A console gaming experience, golf simulators and large children’s play area provide entertainment, while a technology centre with 3D glasses and virtual reality is planned. The two lounges also provide meeting rooms, a library and a prayer room.The Turkish Airlines Domestic Lounge is accessible through a special entrance gate located outside the terminal so passengers can complete check-in procedures and transfer directly to the aircraft via buses. Lounge amenities include comfortable couches, Turkish cuisine, a large children’s play area, media wall with multiple TV screens and a prayer room.The overall design concept of the Business Class and Miles & Smiles Lounges reflect an Aegean theme, including designs depicting breezes from the Aegean region. The Ribbon wall, which is the most special figure in Turkish Airlines’ lounges and inspired by a flowing motif, consists of solid wood panels that undulate through all lounges. Panels circulating in the halls have amorphous movements expressing the flow.Turkish Airlines passengers gain access to the lounges by presenting their business class tickets or Miles & Smiles Elite Plus & Elite, Star Alliance Gold and Corporate Club membership cards.