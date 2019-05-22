Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Turkish Airlines to Open Five Lounges at the New Istanbul Airport

The Turkish Airlines Business Lounge has an approximate area of over 60,000 square feet, seats 765 guests and features 13 private suites with showers.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Turkish Airlines to Open Five Lounges at the New Istanbul Airport
Turkish Airlines Lounge.
With the completion of “Great Move” to its brand new home base, Istanbul Airport, Turkish Airlines will open five passenger lounges available for Business Class, Miles & Smiles Elite Plus & Elite, Star Alliance Gold and Corporate Club passengers. The airport currently operates three lounges – the Turkish Airlines Business Lounge, Miles & Smiles Lounge and Domestic Lounge. The Exclusive Lounge and Arrival Lounge are planned to open in Summer 2019.

The Turkish Airlines Business Lounge has an approximate area of over 60,000 square feet, seats 765 guests and features 13 private suites with showers. Turkish Airlines also designed a 130 square foot museum in here collaborating with the arts and cultural institution Istanbul Modern.

The Turkish Airlines Miles & Smiles Lounge is also over 60,000 square feet seating 765 guests and offers 11 private suites with showers and space where guests can rest on comfortable couches, savour delicious and exclusive treats from Turkey along with international cuisine, or enjoy mobile masseur services. A console gaming experience, golf simulators and large children’s play area provide entertainment, while a technology centre with 3D glasses and virtual reality is planned. The two lounges also provide meeting rooms, a library and a prayer room.

The Turkish Airlines Domestic Lounge is accessible through a special entrance gate located outside the terminal so passengers can complete check-in procedures and transfer directly to the aircraft via buses. Lounge amenities include comfortable couches, Turkish cuisine, a large children’s play area, media wall with multiple TV screens and a prayer room.

The overall design concept of the Business Class and Miles & Smiles Lounges reflect an Aegean theme, including designs depicting breezes from the Aegean region. The Ribbon wall, which is the most special figure in Turkish Airlines’ lounges and inspired by a flowing motif, consists of solid wood panels that undulate through all lounges. Panels circulating in the halls have amorphous movements expressing the flow.

Turkish Airlines passengers gain access to the lounges by presenting their business class tickets or Miles & Smiles Elite Plus & Elite, Star Alliance Gold and Corporate Club membership cards.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram