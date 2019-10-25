Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
2-min read

TV Journalist Climbs Rare 1950s Classic Car on Display at Auto Show, Fired

Angel Cardenas, journalist for KMAX-TV drew criticism for jumping on a couple of cars at the Sacramento International Auto Show.

Associated Press

Updated:October 25, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TV Journalist Climbs Rare 1950s Classic Car on Display at Auto Show, Fired
Reporter climbs vintage car. (Image: Screenshot)

Maybe the “Good Day Sacramento” reporter just thought he’d drive a little more traffic to his television station’s website when he climbed on top of a classic 1950s Thunderbird convertible and struck a silly pose, putting his feet on its pristine yellow paint job.

Instead, Angel Cardenas drew criticism of car-wreck proportions with his live broadcast for KMAX-TV from Sunday’s Sacramento International Auto Show. In the end it earned him his walking papers.

Cardenas began his live broadcast from the car show by saying he felt like a kid in a candy store with no one around to enforce any rules.

It was hours before the show was to open, he added, and no one was there to keep him off the cars, many of which he reported were off-limits.

“So I’m just going to live on the wild side,” he said before climbing onto the trunk of a yellow T-bird convertible.

Next up, he yanked open the door of a pink 1957 T-Bird, accidentally dinging its door against a green T-Bird parked next to it.

“Oh no, I hit that other car,” he said.

Then, looking around furtively, he quickly added, “I don’t think anyone saw it.”

He ended the segment with a grand finale of sorts, ignoring a “keep off” sign placed in front of a new Ford hybrid SUV and leaping onto its hood. The result was a loud crashing sound and the voice of someone off camera yelling, “Get off.”

“Oh boy, I’m going to get in trouble,” Cardenas says.

The car show’s producer, Stacey Castle Bascom, told the Sacramento Bee that KMAX officials told her Monday Cardenas had been fired.

KMAX and Cardenas did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press on Tuesday, and Cardenas was not pictured as among the “Good Day Sacramento” staff on the station’s website.

Cardenas says on his personal website he’s worked in all forms of broadcast news, including as reporter, anchor and camera operator in a career of more than a dozen years at several TV and radio stations.

Bascom said none of the cars were damaged but that the show’s producers were outraged nonetheless.

Indeed, Cardenas, who seemed to admire the cars, had violated a key tenet of the classic car community: You don’t touch another person’s ride without their permission, let alone jump all over it.

“These are antiques, and in many ways, objects d’art,” one Facebook poster explained. “One doesn’t do this in a museum.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram