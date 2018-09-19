English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Announces Tie-up with Torino Motors in Mexico
As part of the partnership, in the first year, Torino Motors will open 40 exclusive stores for TVS Motor Co in the country for distribution of two-wheelers
TVS Ntorq 125. Photo for representation. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)
Loading...
TVS Motor Company announced a partnership with Torino Motors, leading distributor of automobiles in Mexico, to strengthen its presence in the country. As part of the partnership, in the first year Torino Motors, which is a subsidiary of Groupo Autofin, will open 40 exclusive stores for TVS Motor Co in the country for distribution of two-wheelers, the company said in a statement. Torino Motors specialises in automobile and retail finance.
Commenting on the association, TVS Motor Co Senior Vice President International Business R Dilip said Torino Motors has over 40 years of experience in Mexico. "Their insights will allow us to personalise our offerings to suit the customers of Mexico and their vast network of distribution will ensure maximum reach in the country," he added.
"The range of offerings provided by the company (TVS) are very well-suited for the local Mexican commuter and terrain. We are confident that this association will be very successful," Torino Motors CEO Jorge Garcia said. Torino Motors will distribute the vast range of two-wheeler from TVS Motor Co, including motorcycle range TVS Apache RTR, scooters Wego and Ntorq 125 among others.
Commenting on the association, TVS Motor Co Senior Vice President International Business R Dilip said Torino Motors has over 40 years of experience in Mexico. "Their insights will allow us to personalise our offerings to suit the customers of Mexico and their vast network of distribution will ensure maximum reach in the country," he added.
"The range of offerings provided by the company (TVS) are very well-suited for the local Mexican commuter and terrain. We are confident that this association will be very successful," Torino Motors CEO Jorge Garcia said. Torino Motors will distribute the vast range of two-wheeler from TVS Motor Co, including motorcycle range TVS Apache RTR, scooters Wego and Ntorq 125 among others.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's How Much S Sreesanth Will Have to Pay If He Walks Out of the Show
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Sania Mirza's Tweet a Reminder That Trolling Before India-Pak Match is New Definition of National Pride
- Sunny Leone and Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Delhi: Tell Them Apart
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...