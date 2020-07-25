TVS Apache RR 310 BS-VI Price Hiked by Rs 5,000, Now Available for Rs 2.45 Lakh

There is some not so good news for motorcycle enthusiasts. The price of BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 has been increased by a sum of Rs 5,000 since its update in January this year.

According to a report by Car Blog India, the price has been increased after a minor update was made in the bike. The two-wheeler was launched at a price of Rs 2.4 lakh, but now after the Rs 5000 hike, the cost of the vehicle will be Rs 2.45 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Apart from the BS-VI upgrade, another major update in the bike was its new pair of shoes. The latest motorcycle has Michelin Road 5 tyres which have a way better grip than the previous Michelin Pilot Streets.

With this Rs 5,000 price hike, the cost difference between RR 310 and RC 390 has also reduced. Now, BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 is only Rs 8,000 cheaper than the advanced BS-VI TVS Apache RC 390.

Apart from the change in the price other elements and factors of the bike remain unchanged. The engine still produces 34hp at 9,700rpm and 27.3Nm at 7,700rpm. The brand claims that the bike can go from 0 to 100 km/h in a period of 7.17 seconds and its top speed is an impressive 163 km/h. The bike has multiple modes including, Rain, Urban, Sport, and Track.