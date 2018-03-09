TVS Apache RR 310 Gets Custom Under-Seat Dual Akrapovic Exhaust [Video]

TVS Apache RR 310 was one of the most hotly anticipated motorcycles in the country and it did justify the anticipation when it was launched in December last year. The single-cylinder 312 cc full faired sports bike had all the right ingredients going its way, and that too for an impressive price tag of Rs 2.05 Lakh (ex-showroom).However, it seems, people needed more from this almost complete motorcycle. To cater such audience, Chandigarh based Verma Automotive has added a custom Akrapovic exhaust to the TVS Apache RR 310. The folks at the Verma Automotive removed the stock unit and replaced it with a one-to-two exhaust system.The video posted above clearly shows the added punch to the exhaust note. The Ducati style under-seat exhaust looks both cool, and adds to the sound effect. However, there is no note on whether there’s any change to the performance and, also if the end-cans have enough insulation for head prevention. There’s no rear tyre hugger either.The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently the brand’s flagship performance motorcycle is powered by a 312.2 cc single cylinder DOHC unit with liquid cooling and fuel injection, generating 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The bike can reach a top speed of 160 kmph.There is no word on the pricing of the under-seat exhaust and the time it takes to modify the unit.