English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Apache RR 310 Gets Custom Under-Seat Dual Akrapovic Exhaust [Video]
Chandigarh based Verma Automotive has added a custom one-to-two under-seat Akrapovic exhaust to the TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310 with custom underseat exhaust. (Image: Verma Automotive)
TVS Apache RR 310 was one of the most hotly anticipated motorcycles in the country and it did justify the anticipation when it was launched in December last year. The single-cylinder 312 cc full faired sports bike had all the right ingredients going its way, and that too for an impressive price tag of Rs 2.05 Lakh (ex-showroom).
However, it seems, people needed more from this almost complete motorcycle. To cater such audience, Chandigarh based Verma Automotive has added a custom Akrapovic exhaust to the TVS Apache RR 310. The folks at the Verma Automotive removed the stock unit and replaced it with a one-to-two exhaust system.
The video posted above clearly shows the added punch to the exhaust note. The Ducati style under-seat exhaust looks both cool, and adds to the sound effect. However, there is no note on whether there’s any change to the performance and, also if the end-cans have enough insulation for head prevention. There’s no rear tyre hugger either.
The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently the brand’s flagship performance motorcycle is powered by a 312.2 cc single cylinder DOHC unit with liquid cooling and fuel injection, generating 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The bike can reach a top speed of 160 kmph.
There is no word on the pricing of the under-seat exhaust and the time it takes to modify the unit.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
However, it seems, people needed more from this almost complete motorcycle. To cater such audience, Chandigarh based Verma Automotive has added a custom Akrapovic exhaust to the TVS Apache RR 310. The folks at the Verma Automotive removed the stock unit and replaced it with a one-to-two exhaust system.
The video posted above clearly shows the added punch to the exhaust note. The Ducati style under-seat exhaust looks both cool, and adds to the sound effect. However, there is no note on whether there’s any change to the performance and, also if the end-cans have enough insulation for head prevention. There’s no rear tyre hugger either.
The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently the brand’s flagship performance motorcycle is powered by a 312.2 cc single cylinder DOHC unit with liquid cooling and fuel injection, generating 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The bike can reach a top speed of 160 kmph.
There is no word on the pricing of the under-seat exhaust and the time it takes to modify the unit.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni the Reason Behind Massive Pay Hike for Cricketers
- REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks