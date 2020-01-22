TVS Apache RR 310 In-Depth Review: Roads, Race Track and Everything in Between

If I were to look back at the motorcycles I got to ride last year, then my experience with the TVS Apache RR 310 is right up there with not only one of the best times I’ve had with a motorcycle in 2019 but perhaps ever. And, I know, there is a new one coming which is days away at this point but hear me out. That motorcycle could very well be the best value for money performance bike even before it comes out – I’ll explain that in a bit. However, for now, let me tell you about my time with this lovely, lovely motorcycle.

You see, ever since the Apache RR 310 came out, it was one of those motorcycles that eluded me, despite me wanting to get a lot of saddle time on it. It was always something or the other. As a result, I only got to test the first-generation RR 310 on a race track – the MMRT in Chennai. Then, TVS updated the RR 310 with new colour options and several minor tweaks to make it better as an everyday motorcycle and threw in a slipper clutch as well just to add on to its performance. I experienced this updated RR 310 at a race track as well it was the MMRT once again. And both these times I had mentioned that the things that make it so good at that track will go a long way in making it a great everyday motorcycle.

Now, I was supposed to participate in an upcoming track day by ISBK Racing and right about that time, the RR 310 was available in Delhi. Turns out, I was about to take it for yet another track day except for this time, it was going to be the fastest race track in India, and one of the fastest in the world – the Buddh International Circuit.

But there was a catch. This track was built to let Formula 1 cars reach their maximum potential both in terms of outright straight-line speed and cornering capabilities. And also, the Buddh International Circuit, or BIC in short, gets visitors on such track days who are astride some really fancy, really expensive and really, really fast motorcycles. Surely, then, a 312.2cc motorcycle would feel out of place? Well, I was about to find that out.

The road to Buddh International Circuit is a long one. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

It was an early start to the day and the way to the race track, from my home, is a bit over 50 kilometres (one way) and it goes through some of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the city. There are a few open roads to give you a breather but most of it goes through densely packed, pothole-ridden roads Delhi has to offer. This was the first morning-traffic commute I had done with the RR 310 and it was significantly better as compared to my experience with the first-gen Apache. The vibrations were no longer annoying, although still present, and the motorcycle did not complain whatsoever in city riding conditions. If anything, it was me who was more than keen to just get to the race track and get away from all this traffic.

On my way, I found something rather interesting. You see, along with me, there were other riders too who were on their way to the track for the track day, but barring a few Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R riders, none of them were actually on their motorcycle as they were being towed on a trailer hooked up to a huge SUV or carried on the bed of an Isuzu D-Max V-Cross – that’s just how it is in Delhi, and it’s pretty cool. This meant I could see the motorcycles that were heading to the track with me, instantly making me doubt my decision of turning up on a smaller capacity motorcycle.

Once I reached the track, that doubt was at its peak because god, Delhi, where do you hide all these motorcycles?

The bikes that turned up for the track day were nothing short of what an enthusiastic 9-year old would make a motorcycle wish list of. Yamaha R1, BMW S1000RR, Ducati Panigale V4, Suzuki GSX-R1000R, MV Agusta F4, Ducati Panigale 959, BMW S1000R, Honda CBR600RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R (one of them was the Winter Edition), Triumph Daytona 675, Kawasaki ZX-6R, Ducati Panigale V4R, Aprilia RSV4 … you get the gist, and I haven’t even named them all. There were versions of these, some limited-run models, and almost all of them were race-prepped with custom fairings, slicks, full exhaust kits, tyre warmers and all of that – making 200 hp sound cute, as they were tuned to make more than that. Much more. There was also a couple of Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 which made me happy because then, the Apache wasn’t the smallest bike there. Ha!

Can you spot the TVS Apache RR 310? (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

There’s an Apache RR 310 somewhere in the pic above and this was only one of the five garages that were filled with exotic motorcycles. But it is at this very moment I realized just how pretty-looking the RR 310 is. The best part about this motorcycle is the way it looks, especially the part where it looks like a bigger motorcycle than what it is. Another example of how well the RR 310 gelled with this crowd is the image right on top of this story. The stance, the size and the styling don’t look out of place when next to a middleweight motorcycle.

But enough of all of this, let’s get to business. It was time to get on the saddle and give it all that both of us had.

About 230 horsepower in this image. (Photo: Abhijeet Singh)

Just to be clear, there was absolutely no change or modification done to this Apache RR 310 for the track day. There were two reasons for this, first, the bike is not mine and second, there was not enough time for it as the plan came together on short notice. So much so, that I didn’t even get to remove the mirrors of the rear tyre hugger!

Anyway, I started my sessions taking it slow because, to be honest, motorcycles screaming past you at 300 km/h can be a bit unsettling. But thankfully, all the riders on that track day were well-mannered and let us have our own experience. And by us, I mean me on the RR 310, a couple of Yamaha R15s and a handful of KTM RC 390s and 390 Dukes. That said, mine was the only RR 310 there and it certainly got the eyes of the KTM riders. A couple of sessions into the day, all of us quarter-litre motorcycle riders eventually started to ride together to have good reference points and see what others are doing and make adjustments to our riding styles and lines as well.

After a couple of sessions, I had my head wrapped around the track, the motorcycle and the other riders riding on that day and started to push. And immediately, the biggest strong point of the Apache RR 310 was clear – it was the Chassis set up.

Living up to its name. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The big TVS so calm and composed around the corners that after a while, it was keeping up with the middleweight motorcycles that were being ridden by newer riders. Call it whatever, but between the braking point and corner exit, the Apache was right there in the battle. And being so calm during the turns, the 310 lets you have the mental space available to focus on things other than the motorcycle itself. This means you can fine-tune your lines, figure out how early you can get on the throttle and how late you can get on the brakes and also work on your body position to be more in sync with the motorcycle. All of this, because you have the confidence that the motorcycle won’t let go – something that other KTM boys did not have the luxury of.

The big TVS lets you focus on other things because it gives you confidence in the way it takes corners. (Photo: Abhijeet Singh)

In the straights, the stock wind deflector did its job well and the fact that it has a slipper clutch now adds to the calmness that the motorcycle has while trail-braking as the rear is kept in check and there is no unnecessary movement to throw off your concentration. In simple words, you can pretty much give the motorcycle a really tough time – braking hard, slamming down through the gears and given the smooth throttle response, you can get away with being greedy on the throttle while exiting a corner.

The bike is so good that two areas where I wish it would have been better stood out even more. First has to be the brakes. They have a good bite, no complaints there, but I would have loved a bit more feedback to know just how much pressure is being put on the front tyre while braking into a corner. This became more evident as the sessions piled on. I would put in some steel-braided lines, maybe experiment with the brake pads too and also disable the ABS as they are too keen to kick in which result in an extended braking distance.

Second, has to be the tyres themselves. Don’t get me wrong, they are a treat and have great grip even at high lean angles but at the end of the day, the stock tyres are best suited for the road. For the track, you would want to put in some rounder-profile tyres like Metzelers.

Not the kind of flexing you want. In your tyres, I mean. (Photo: Abhijeet Singh)

And lastly, some rear-set footpegs. The current centre-set pegs tend to scrape and I am certain that once you put in different tyres and rear-sets, the Apache RR 310 will become a beast of a motorcycle on the track.

And well, that’s about it for changes. Everything else about the motorcycle is pretty much all you would need from a 312cc motorcycle. The highlights for me have to be the bang-on steering response and the way you can grip the RR with your knee and attack the turns.

Made in India. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And after about 40 laps of the Buddh International Circuit, it was time to wrap up my track day. It was at this time that it sank in that I have been spending the day at this monster of a race track with machines that are praised all over the world, atop a handsome-looking TVS. There were Japanese, Italian, German motorcycles but only one was holding its own that was made in India. A reminder that came from the tricolour sticker that the Apache has on the wind-deflector. It stood tall and proud, held its own and often went toe-to-toe with much bigger motorcycles. And at the end of the day, the changes I felt that was needed on this bike were too focused that only makes sense if you are looking at a proper track motorcycle – which the Apache RR 310 is not. This is a very sporty sport-tourer.

And it lived up to its name for the second time that day when it was time to go home. While every other motorcycle was being loaded onto the back of a pick-up truck or on a trailer or being parked into the track garage for later, all I had to do was turn the key and leave. And the absolute best part was that the fuel tank wasn’t even empty after all day’s riding as there was just enough left to take me home!

And as I left the race track I realized that all the changes that I asked for during my track time, actually steal the very essence of the RR 310 – that is its usability in different conditions. Now that I was on the road, taking the 50 km route back home amidst the heavy evening traffic, I was glad that it had centre-set footpegs. All the other things were no longer a bother and the bike went back to being the lovely machine it is.

The TVS Apache RR 310 succeeds in providing the purest of motorcycling experience. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

The effect was such that this was supposed to be an all-out track review but ended up being so much more. I have to say that until unless you want a motorcycle specifically for the race track, the RR 310 is all the motorcycle you need. The chassis, the suspension setup and the comparatively relaxed ergonomics make it a motorcycle fit for a variety of usage.

And it is this simplicity, this purity of motorcycling experience that you get with the Apache RR 310 that makes it so good. I was supposed to ride it for only one day at the race track but ended up keeping the bike away from TVS’s hands for a week more only because the big TVS made me want to ride the motorcycle, even more, every day. And isn’t this what motorcycling is supposed to be about anyway?

This one really did it all. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And coming back to the point of the next iteration of it being better even before it comes out. I know, it's days away and could get a feature or two more than before. I hear a fancier instrument cluster is on the offer but what I am more intrigued by is the fact that this will now have to be BS-VI emission norm compliant. This inevitably means an increase in price, maybe a slight loss of power, maybe a marginal increase in weight, but all of it in exchange for more refinement. And once that is offered, the RR 310 will finally be complete, and it might just find a way into my garage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.