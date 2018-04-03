English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Apache RR 310 Prices Hiked by Rs 8000
In terms of looks, TVS Apache RR 310 gets twin LED projector headlamps and a low-nose-high-tail design. The rear of the bike boasts of the devil's horn-shaped LED taillights.
TVS Apache RR 310. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
TVS Motor Company has silently hiked prices of its flagship motorcycle the Apache RR 310 by Rs 8,000. Launched few months at a starting price of Rs 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the Apache RR 310 is company’s first full faired motorcycle. Now except the state of Kerala, the bike is available at a starting price of Rs 2.13 lakh.
Based on the Akula 310 concept that was showcased at 2016 Auto Expo, the new TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by the same engine that is used in the BMW G310 R. The new offering by TVS is first ever Indian bike with a reverse inclined engine. The 313 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine churns out 34 bhp at 9500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 28 Nm at 7500 rpm. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of looks, TVS Apache RR 310 gets twin LED projector headlamps and a low-nose-high-tail design. The rear of the bike boasts of the devil's horn-shaped LED taillights.
The new Apache RR 310 gets disc brakes at front and back, a digital instrument cluster, upside-down forks at the front and clip-on handlebars. The bike also comes with dual channel ABS system, just like its sibling – the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
In the Indian market, TVS Apache RR 310 competes against the likes of KTM RC 390 and Bajaj Dominar 400.
