TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review: A Versatile Performer
We recently had the chance to experience the TVS Apache RR 310 once again and find out what's like in our road test review.
The TVS Apache RR 310's Bi-LED headlamps give it a lot of character. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Often in life, there's a great difficulty in finding the right balance. As far as a balance for a petrolhead is concerned, their bike or car should be able to tackle any given scenario. Take them steep mountains with ease, blitz the racetrack, make the daily commute as comfortable as possible and during all of this, it has to look good. Needless to say, that is a lot to ask of an automobile. But recently, we have begun to see motorcycles in India which can handle a wider range of tasks, hence striking a balance we've always craved for in our automobiles.
TVS Motor Company, which has been around in India for more than 40 years, had an answer to our balance related cravings - the TVS Apache RR 310. The Apache series has been one of the Indian company's most successful marques in the country. The RR 310, which was a collaboration between TVS and BMW Motorrad, has already made quite the noise with its customers and enthusiasts in general as well. We recently had the chance to experience the TVS Apache RR 310 once again and find out what's like in real life conditions. For earlier track review, click here.
Performance
The TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312cc single cylinder engine that develops 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of torque. As mentioned earlier, the engine was developed by TVS Motor Company in partnership with BMW Motorrad. The engine is one and the same as the one seen on the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS. In fact, the G 310 R, in particular, shares a lot of parts with the TVS Apache RR 310, which is definitely a good thing. On startup, the RR 310 has the feel of a bigger motorcycle. There's a pleasant clattering sound from the engine and the exhaust note has a deeper growl to it.
Once you get going, the bike's versatile nature comes to life. The RR 310 peaks up speed without any difficulty and can stretch its legs to quit high up in the rev band without really feeling out of breath. The braking, which is handled by a 300mm disc with Bybre callipers on the front and a 240mm disc brake at the back, provide good feedback and don't really feel stressed at lower or higher RPMs. The dual-channel ABS also help to keep the bike steady and composed under hard braking and isn't annoyingly intrusive either.
With a 0-60 km/h time of 2.93 seconds, top speed of just over 160 km/h (claimed) and fuel efficiency in the range of 30 - 35 kmpl, the TVS Apache RR 310 is really a jack of all trades, but the only difference is, it can ace quite a few things.
Styling
The Apache RR 310 is a good looking motorcycle. Although beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, the Apache RR 310 will strike you at first glance. Those striking lines and curves give the bike an added characteristic not seen on other TVS motorcycles. From the side profile, the red Trellis frame stands out and makes one feel like special care has gone into making this motorcycle look the way it does, striking.
The tail lamps, especially, look especially well shaped and give the RR 310 a hint of menace, especially in the black colour. Additionally, the Bi-Led projector headlamps give the motorcycle a lot of character and also provide more than sufficient illumination for riding at night. TVS says the Apache RR 310's design is inspired by a shark and it does show through. The design elements, which are also determined by aerodynamics, feel well put together.
Ride & Handling
TVS Motor Company has almost 35 years of racing experience and it does shine through with the RR 310. Once you're on the bike, you feel that the riding position isn't as committed as it looks and the seat height is 800mm, suits most Indian riders with an average height. The seating is comfortable and well cushioned, although the same cannot be said for the pillion seat, which at best, is suitable for very short rides.
The KYB race-tuned suspension gets the job done with precision and cornering in the RR 310 a brisk affair. Even straight-line stability and performance is confidence inspiring. The handlebar is higher up and the footpegs aren't that rear set, which again, contributes the bike being quite comfortable for everyday commuting and occasional long trips. Also, let's not forget the occasional track day once in a while.
Verdict
Taking all things into perspective, the TVS Apache RR 310 is one of the most capable motorcycles in its segment. It can perform day in and day out and return a decent fuel efficiency figure and can satisfy most on the race track as well. If you're out looking for a motorcycle that can be an everyday commuter, occasional sports tourer and a race track companion, the Apache RR 310 may be the versatile stead for you. To put it simply, its a perfect combination of a workhorse and a racehorse.
Special thanks to Rynox Gears and Steelbird Helmets for providing the riding gear used during the testing of the TVS Apache RR 310.
