TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI Launched at Rs 2.4 Lakh in India

TVS Motor Company launched the next generation of the TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle today. Commenting on the launch, Meghashyam Dighole, Head-(Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said: “We are delighted to introduce the new generation of our TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle. This super-premium motorcycle has been a favourite amongst motorcycle enthusiasts and is considered an ultimate track machine, since its launch in 2017. The newly launched machine will further move the needle by creating a technological benchmark with many segment-first features, thereby strengthening its status of being the best-in-class vehicle. With the transition to BS-VI, the motorcycle offers further refinements that are in line with the current emission norms, with an optimum performance”.

The TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle boasts of race technology features like Throttle-by-Wire technology that electronically connects the throttle grip to the throttle body by replacing a conventional throttle cable. The motorcycle also introduces a state-of-art UI / UX designed interactive 5’’ Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes, Bluetooth Enabled SmartXonnect and 4 ride modes namely- Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track. These ride modes will allow the rider to choose the performance of the vehicle according to different riding conditions and achieve optimum performance of the engine and ABS system. This allows the rider to experience the benefits of slow-speed crawling, acceleration, fuel economy, braking, safety and stability.

The TFT Race computer offers brightness control and day /night modes for each mode selection. The motorcycle also features GTT+ (Glide Through Technology Plus) which enables smooth and controlled low-speed urban riding. The Bluetooth Enabled SmartXonnect connects the motorcycle with the TVS Connect App which provides detailed telemetry analytics like interactive map plot, gear distribution, day-wise trip analysis etc that can also be shared by the rider.

The TVS Apache RR310 BS-VI 2020 motorcycle comes with a reverse Inclined DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) Liquid-cooled Engine with additional oil cooling technology mated to a 6-Speed Gear Box, Throttle-by-Wire with 4 ride modes, Multi-Information Race Computer, RT-Slipper Clutch, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps and Michelin Road 5 tyres offering superior wet grip and cornering capabilities. The motorcycle will also be enabled with the Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology, which was recently introduced in the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 4V BS-VI series. It also includes upgrades. The vehicle will be available in two colours: Racing Red and Titanium Black. The motorcycle is available at select dealerships across the country, priced at Rs 2,40,000 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.