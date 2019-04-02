English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched in Colombia
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes with a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder 4-stroke oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.5 PS of power.
2018 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Representational photo. (Image: TVS)
Loading...
TVS Motor Company said it has launched TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in Colombia. The motorcycle comes with a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder 4-stroke oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.5 PS of power. The company had earlier announced the launch of TVS Apache RTR 160 2V (ABS) with new features in India.
"It is the most powerful 160cc motorcycle in Colombia and embodies the latest racing technology with best-in-class performance. We are confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will delight customers in Colombia," TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President - International Business R Dilip said in a statement.
TVS Motor Company had recently updated their entire TVS Apache RTR series with ABS. The Super Moto ABS for Apache RTR 160 2V, Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 180 provides a safer ride. TVS had said that the new generation ABS unit on the Apache RTR series motorcycles has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track.
"It is the most powerful 160cc motorcycle in Colombia and embodies the latest racing technology with best-in-class performance. We are confident that the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will delight customers in Colombia," TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President - International Business R Dilip said in a statement.
TVS Motor Company had recently updated their entire TVS Apache RTR series with ABS. The Super Moto ABS for Apache RTR 160 2V, Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 180 provides a safer ride. TVS had said that the new generation ABS unit on the Apache RTR series motorcycles has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
- After Ugly Twitter Spat Over Article 370, Payal Rohatgi, Gauahar Khan Block Each Other
- Snooker Player Wakes up Just 2 Minutes Before China Open Match, Still Wins It
- Retractable Turf, White Wall and a Microbrewery: Tottenham Banks on New 1 Billion Euro Stadium for Bright Future
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results