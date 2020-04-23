TVS Apache RTR 160 Modified into a Mean Scrambler Deserves Your Attention

The TVS Apache 160 is indubitably one of the most sought-after monikers in the 160-cc motorcycle segment in India. And for all the right reasons indeed. And one would find it hard to believe when we say that the motorcycle you see above is an Apache RTR 160.

Customised by Brilliant Custom Motorcycle, the underpinnings of the motorcycle above is actually the Apache RTR 160. The motorcycle now sports a scrambler design that, needless to say, definitely works in its favour.

It sits on a set of fat Shinko Trail Master E-705 dual-sport tyres that are wrapped around spoked wheels that ups its intended appeal. In addition to this, a few other notable tweaks come in the form of a USD forks, custom headlight assembly, raised handlebar and aftermarket grips. BCM has also graced the motorcycle with in-house made swing arm, and muffler. But what really astonishes us is not its final avatar, but the price tag on it. The whole kit will cost you about Rs 15,000 which is admittedly cost-effective.

TVS kicked off the Apache series back in 2006 to take the fight to the then-popular Bajaj Pulsar series. While the motorcycle didn’t earn much of fame back in the day, it is now one of the most sought after moniker in the 160-200cc segment. It produces marginally less power than its Pulsar counterpart but manages to compensate in terms of ride quality and ergonomics, which have remained the topic of talk for the Apache.

Image Source

