TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race Edition Launched in India for Rs 79,715
The TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race edition is priced approximately Rs 3,000 higher than the standard RTR 160.
TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race edition. (Image: TVS)
TVS Motor Company has launched a new White Race Edition of it’s popular street naked motorcycle Apache RTR 160 in India. The bike is available in two different variants, the variant with front disc and rear drum break is priced at Rs 79,715 (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the other variant with disc brake on both front and rear is priced at Rs 82,044 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As the name suggests, the new TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race edition gets white colored exterior with additional red striped. The bike also get a new 3D logo on the fuel tank as seen on the recently launched Apache RR310.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 White Race edition is priced approximately Rs 3,000 higher than the standard RTR 160. The new edition doesn’t boast any technical changes. The bike is still powered by the same 159.7cc single-cylinder engine that produces 15.1hp and churns out 13Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The suspension duties on the bike are handled by telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.
TVS Apache RTR 160 Fi 4V. (Image: TVS)
Last month, TVS also launched the 2018 RTR 160 4v in India at a starting price of Rs 81,490. TVS claims Apache RTR 160 4V to be the most powerful 160cc motorcycle. The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is born of the six-time Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winning a motorcycle and gets the 4-valve, oil-cooled engine. The 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine churns out 16.8 PS @8000 rpm (EFI) and 14.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm(EFI), 16.5 PS @8000 rpm (Carb) and 14.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm (Carb). The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox.
The company claims the bike to have best performance in its class with a top speed of 114 kmph (EFI), 113 kmph (Carb). Complete with the best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, the motorcycle does 0-60 kmph in 4.8 seconds (EFI) and 4.73 seconds (Carb).
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
