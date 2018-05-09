English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition Launched at Rs 82,233, Gets New Body Graphics
The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition also sports a new 3D TVS logo and features TVS Racing branded rim stickering on the alloy wheels.
TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition. (Photo: TVS)
After launching the Race Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the 160, the company has now launched the Race Edition of the Apache 180 at a price tag of Rs 83,233 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new variant comes in a Pearl White colour option and sports new racing-inspired body graphics. The Race Edition will only be offered in the variant with front and rear disc brakes.
The styling is based on a racing carbon fibre theme which denotes light-weight attributes and racing intent. The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition sports a new 3D TVS logo and features TVS Racing branded rim stickering on the alloy wheels. It has a digital dashboard with a blue backlit display with tell-tale signs and it also includes a 0-60 km/h speed time recorder, lap timer and a service indicator amongst others.
The TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition remains identical on the mechanical front. It is powered by a 177.4 cc single cylinder engine which churns out 16.62 PS of power and 15.5 Nm of torque. As per the company, the motorcycle does the 0-60 km/h sprint in 4.96 seconds.
