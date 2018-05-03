English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets New Colour Options with Body Graphics, Priced Rs 95,685
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V new colour options include a matte black paint scheme with red body graphics.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0. (Photo: TVS Motors)
TVS Motors had recently launched the Race Edition of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in March and now, they have added four more colour options to this motorcycle range. The new colour options include – Matte Black with red graphics, Grey with yellow graphics, Red with black graphics and white with red graphics. The motorcycle till now was only available only in black colour option with red graphics.
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, which was launched recently, gets an ‘Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch’ technology and also introduced the series with a fly-screen for enhanced aerodynamics.
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has received new colour options. (Photo: TVS Motors)
The ‘A-RT Slipper Clutch’ technology, accentuates the motorcycle’s performance, with 22% reduction in clutch force for quicker upshifts, enabling the rider to achieve better lap times. The technology also aims at ensuring rider safety in high-speed downshifts, avoids wheel-hopping while cornering, and improves vehicle stability with the back-balance torque limiter effect. With exciting racing performance on offer, the introduction of the Slipper Clutch in TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0, also promises sharp and precise gear shifts with minimal effort.
The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS (Carb) / 21.0 PS (EFI) of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM. The new range of TVS Apache RTR 200 Series will be enabled with the ‘Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch’ technology and sport the new graphics along with the fly-screen. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 will be available in Carburetor, EFI as well as Carburetor with ABS variant.
The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine develops 20.5 PS (Carb) / 21.0 PS (EFI) of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM. The new range of TVS Apache RTR 200 Series will be enabled with the ‘Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) Slipper Clutch’ technology and sport the new graphics along with the fly-screen. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 will be available in Carburetor, EFI as well as Carburetor with ABS variant.
