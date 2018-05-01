TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Reaches 21,524 Feet, Creates World Record

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has entered the prestigious Limca Book of Records after scaling a height of 21,524 feet in Rupshu Valley, Ladakh. As a part of the ‘Quest for the Highest’ campaign, the six-member team riding on four TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles scaled the height to create a new world record of the “Highest altitude ever reached by motorcycle.” The six-member team, comprising of Santanu Roychowdhury, Subrato Boral, Manas Sen, Achinta Saha, Indradeb Chatterjee and Srikrishna Biswas from North Calcutta Disha Motorcycling Club participated in this feat and successfully broke the previously established world record of 21,233 feet, set in the Atakama range of Mt. Andes.The team, onboard the four TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles, rode through the tricky Himalayan terrain, covering a total of 1612 km, including Manali, Sarchu (14,700 feet), Tsokar (14860 feet), Korzok (14836 feet) to set up a base camp in Kyirchu (15110 feet). On August 29, 2016, the team successfully scaled the summit, battling torrid weather, rocky and ice terrain along with the high-altitude. Upon scaling the summit, the team hoisted the Biswa Bangla flag and the Indian tricolour at Chamser Kangri in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycles were equipped with special off-road tyres for this mission. The mag wheel was changed to spokes wheel of 18 inches (front) and 16 inches (back) while the suspension was also tuned to suit and tackle the harsh terrain of the Himalayas.The submission to Limca Book of Records was made in December 2016 and a jury adjudged them the winner of the new world record in April 2018.