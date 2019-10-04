Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with SmartXonnect Technology Launched at Rs 1.14 Lakh in India

The TVS SmartXonnect has key unique features like – Lean Angle Mode, Race Telemetry and Crash Alert.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with SmartXonnect Technology Launched at Rs 1.14 Lakh in India
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with SmartXonnect technology. (Image source: TVS)

TVS Motor Company has launched the Apache RTR 200 4V with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect mobile application technology at Rs 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle will be equipped with a connected cluster and a gold finish racing chain. The Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect technology of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is paired with the TVS Connect App, which is available on Google Play Store and iOS App store. The application hosts multiple features including Navigation, Race Telemetry, Tour Mode, Lean Angle Mode, Crash Alert and Call / SMS notification.

The TVS SmartXonnect has key unique features like – Lean Angle Mode, Race Telemetry and Crash Alert. While the Lean Angle Mode uses the gyroscopic sensor on the phone to record the rider’s lean angle through the corners while displaying it on the cluster, the Race Telemetry records and summarises essential data at the end of every race or ride. Crash Alert System is a key safety feature which is triggered when the bike senses a fall. The system enters crash alert mode and within 180 seconds notifies the rider’s emergency contacts with the location of the fall.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75cc single-cylinder motor which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine churns 20.5 PS (Carb) of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
