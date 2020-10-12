TVS Apache Series of Motorcycles Cross Sales of Over 40 Lakh Units Globally

TVS Motor Company has announced that their premium motorcycle offering – the TVS Apache series has crossed the 40 lakh sales milestone, globally. Launched in 2005, the TVS Apache series is the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands in the country.

K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company, as we achieve the 4 million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache. Over the years, young and aspirational riders have shown keen interest in performance-oriented, premium motorcycles. As a result, the TVS Apache brand has garnered immense popularity amongst motorcycle enthusiasts globally. The platform of Apache motorcycles showcases the company’s technological prowess, using years of experience and racing pedigree. With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Ride Modes, SmartXonnect, and Slipper Clutch.”

To commemorate the 40 lakh, or 4 million, global sales milestone, TVS Motor Company, in collaboration with its TVS Apache customers has created the “Longest Chequered Flag” spanning a length of 957 feet. Sourcing images from their customers globally, the flag is an expression of gratitude for their love and faith in the brand. With over 2,000 images, the chequered flag has set the record in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for creating the longest chequered flag at its TVS Mysore Factory.

TVS Apache Series spans across two categories – Naked and Super Sports. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series, including the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are the existing offerings in the naked motorcycles category.

Also Watch:

On the Super Sport front, the brand introduced the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica) as their first entrant into the super-premium category in 2017. The TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle boasts of technology features including throttle-by-wire technology, four ride modes, TVS SmartXonnect enabled 5’’ Vertical TFT and more.