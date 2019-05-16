Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

TVS Commences Road Side Assistance and Other Support Services for Customers Affected by Cyclone Fani

Through the company’s insurance partners, TVS Motor is also offering an immediate release of 50% advance for repair basis claims.

News18.com

Updated:May 16, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
TVS Commences Road Side Assistance and Other Support Services for Customers Affected by Cyclone Fani
TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition. For representational purpose (Photo: TVS)
Loading...
As part of the ongoing efforts to help relief efforts towards cyclone Fani in Orissa, TVS Motor Company has activated the Road Side Assistance (RSA) service in the state. The initiative is being backed by a 24-hour helpline which addresses customer queries in Odia and Bengali. Further 25 mobile vans are running in 10 districts across the state to ease the experience of vehicle transport for the customers. The service is being provided for free for primary warranty customers.

Commenting on the initiative Mr KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “Orissa has suffered from immense destruction of infrastructure due to cyclone Fani. To provide immediate relief to our valued customers, we have set up a 24 hours RSA helpline in the state as soon as the telecom lines were operational. The customers can contact the RSA team for resolution to their problems as well as avail the services of our mobile vans As a customer-centric organisation, TVS Motor Company has always been at the forefront of providing support to our customers in times of national calamities and we are doing our bit to restore normalcy in the state.”

Through the company’s insurance partners, TVS Motor is also offering an immediate release of 50% advance for repair basis claims, minimum documentation for easy processing (RC and KYC) and hotline for video streaming surveys to speed up the approval process.

Customers can contact the RSA helpline number 1800 258 7111 for assistance, further, there are direct helplines for the following cities:
• Bhubaneswar – 7440030015
• Puri – 9692152610
• Cuttack – 9437055633
• Chandikhol – 9938561634
• Jajpur – 8114397855
• Bhadrak – 7008014109
• Balasore – 7008780517
• Rahama – 9583468858
• Baripada – 8328916235
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram