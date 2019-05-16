TVS Commences Road Side Assistance and Other Support Services for Customers Affected by Cyclone Fani

As part of the ongoing efforts to help relief efforts towards cyclone Fani in Orissa, TVS Motor Company has activated the Road Side Assistance (RSA) service in the state. The initiative is being backed by a 24-hour helpline which addresses customer queries in Odia and Bengali. Further 25 mobile vans are running in 10 districts across the state to ease the experience of vehicle transport for the customers. The service is being provided for free for primary warranty customers.Commenting on the initiative Mr KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “Orissa has suffered from immense destruction of infrastructure due to cyclone Fani. To provide immediate relief to our valued customers, we have set up a 24 hours RSA helpline in the state as soon as the telecom lines were operational. The customers can contact the RSA team for resolution to their problems as well as avail the services of our mobile vans As a customer-centric organisation, TVS Motor Company has always been at the forefront of providing support to our customers in times of national calamities and we are doing our bit to restore normalcy in the state.”Through the company’s insurance partners, TVS Motor is also offering an immediate release of 50% advance for repair basis claims, minimum documentation for easy processing (RC and KYC) and hotline for video streaming surveys to speed up the approval process.Customers can contact the RSA helpline number 1800 258 7111 for assistance, further, there are direct helplines for the following cities:• Bhubaneswar – 7440030015• Puri – 9692152610• Cuttack – 9437055633• Chandikhol – 9938561634• Jajpur – 8114397855• Bhadrak – 7008014109• Balasore – 7008780517• Rahama – 9583468858• Baripada – 8328916235