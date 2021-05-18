TVS Eurogrip Enters Europe Two-Wheeler Market with the Launch of Bee Connect Scooter Tyres

TVS Srichakra has announced its foray into the European market with its new range of Eurogrip two-wheeler tyres which, as per the company, is customized to meet the European rider’s needs. The first product to be launched is “Eurogrip Bee Connect” scooter tyres which will be available in a basket of 40 different sizes in the coming months. This is the first line of tyres launched after the setting up of TVS Srichakra’s Product Design and Development Centre in Milan, Italy.

“We have developed a new and exciting range of tyres suited for the European roads and conditions, keeping in mind the needs of the European rider. I am confident that the technical expertise of our Product Design and Development team in Milan, Italy coupled with the experience of our team in India would result in the Eurogrip Bee Connect Scooter tyre range being a delight for scooter riders in Europe and rest of the world”, said Andrea Bianchi Milella, Marketing Manager, of TVS Srichakra’s Italian Centre.

Silvio Montanari, R&D Director of the Italian Centre states, “Eurogrip Bee Connect is the result of a meticulous research and development process that involved all elements of the tyre: construction, tread pattern, compound and profile. Each prototype was subjected to a rigorous testing procedure, both indoor and outdoor in European race tracks and roads, and every tyre manufactured passes through stringent quality controls before reaching the market. We spare no effort in ensuring the best output and we’re very pleased with the outcome”.

“Bees are known to be very hardworking, always on the move and are seen as guardians against pollution - a good representation of scooter riders who continuously move, connecting with people, places and activities. This is how the name “Bee Connect” came into being”, Andrea went on to say.

The company says that Bee Connect is the first amongst many product launches planned for the European and International Markets and that there are more in the pipeline in the current fiscal year. A knobby product for off-road purposes and a street tyre for medium and big displacement motorcycles, both in Radial and Cross Ply construction are lined up for launch in the next few months.

