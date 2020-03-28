TVS Gifts Apache RR 310 to Rider Who Lost His Bike Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus crisis throughout the world has caused mayhem and chaos. A number of nations and states have enforced lockdown, sealing their international borders. Meanwhile, most of the nations are putting in their best efforts to airlift their stranded citizens from other countries.

One of such stranded Indian citizen was Kerala’s Shakir Subhan, who was on a world tour on his bike when he was caught in the Coronavirus pandemic. The Kannur resident, who was touring around the world on his TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, had to leave his bike in Azerbaijan due to lockdown and return to India.

While he was quite sad to lose his favourite bike, motorbike company TVS has presented a goodwill gesture to the biker. The company has got in touch with Shakir and decided to gift him a brand new Apache RR3310 BS6 model bike.



The new RR310 is a fully-faired motorcycle, which is developed with BMW. It is a flagship bike from TVS and has some unique features. It comes with the latest BS6 compliant engine and is priced at Rs 2.4 lakhs.

Shakir shared a video, showing his brand new grey colour bike, with TFT coloured display.



Shakir began his journey in October last year. The man has crossed Iran and was on his way to Georgia when the pandemic broke out. He was stopped at Georgian border and was asked to return to Azerbaijan, from where he was airlifted. Once the epidemic stops, the biker will return to Azerbaijan and continue his journey.

Also Watch:

