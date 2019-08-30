Take the pledge to vote

TVS HLX Series Crosses 1 Million Sales Mark Across The Globe

TVS HLX series is available in the variants of HLX PLUS (100-cc), HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X in over 40 countries in Africa, Middle East and South America.

News18.com

August 30, 2019
TVS HLX Series Crosses 1 Million Sales Mark Across The Globe
TVS HLX Series. (Image: TVS)
TVS Motor Company has announced that TVS HLX series crossed the sales milestone of 1 million units across the globe. TVS HLX series was launched in 2013 and has been instrumental in providing an easy mobility solution for riders, as well as, becoming an employment generator by creating opportunities for moto-taxis. Today, the series is a leading brand in the continent of Africa with a growing presence in the Middle East and South America.

Speaking on the occasion, KN. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are extremely happy that the TVS HLX family is now 1 million strong. HLX first forayed in Africa and the brand was developed to cater to tough usage conditions of commuters. We achieved this through extensive customer research, understanding of ride cycles, robust engineering and extensive field trials. This led to HLX becoming the benchmark for quality and a leader in its segment in Africa and across global markets. This milestone is a reinforcement of our endeavour to continue offering superior products and compliment them with dedicated customer satisfaction initiatives.”

The TVS HLX series ships with notable features including a USB mobile. TVS HLX series is available in the variants of HLX PLUS (100-cc), HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X in over 40 countries in Africa, Middle East and South America.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
