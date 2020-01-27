TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 1.15 Lakh, To Compete Against Bajaj Chetak

TVS Motor Company said it has forayed into the electric segment with the launch of an e-scooter, priced at Rs 1.15 lakh. Equipped with 4.4 kW electric motor, the TVS iQube Electric can achieve a top speed of 78 kmph with a range of 75 km in one full charge. The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The model also comes with TVS SmartXonnect platform which encompasses multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge navigation, among others. The electric scooter was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"We will be ready with capacity this month for 1,000 vehicles a month, to begin with, and this month alone we hope to sell in the next few days, over 100 vehicles in Bengaluru," TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan told reporters here. He said the vehicle was "entirely made in and by India."

The company also announced the launch of home charging and public charging support for its customers. Complimenting TVS Motor Company for the launch of e-scooter, Gadkari said the product was export worthy, which would help in the creation of more jobs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.