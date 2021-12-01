TVS iQube Electric Scooter Review: Making EVs Look Attractive in Today's World

Now if you see the Indian electric two-wheeler market as a whole, a lot of the manufacturers are newly established startups. However, what we have here today is the iQube, the first electric vehicle from the house of TVS, an established manufacturer. So today we are going to be looking at what happens when a company that knows a thing or two about making scooters gets into the EV segment.

Design and Styling

So starting with design, we think that TVS ethos of a more simplistic non-sensical design is quite evident. Unlike, the new manufacturers that have entered the segment with out-of-the-normal products to create dominance in the space, TVS has chosen to go with a fool-proof idea of a scooter that can be a solid replacement for ICE one. This idea is right there with a flowy design with not a lot of creases. Unlike its stablemates, the iQube does get a somewhat futuristic U-shaped headlight that we thought could have done with more illumination as well as throw. The front apron also houses a strip of light in the middle that houses the DRL and the indicators, which we thought stood out, but not in a good way.

The rest of the design, to say the least, is well thought. It gets sleek looking taillamps and a blue light on the motor hub that clearly indicated that this is safe for the environment. In all, a fleeting glimpse from a distance and you might mistake this for a conventional ICE one, and it is only when you swing a leg over it that you will realise that the formula is from a different textbook.

Build Quality

The paint finish like the other TVS products is top-notch. We found very few panel gaps in the scooty, but the unit that we were provided rattled a little too much at the front, but again. I am just nitpicking. Speaking of which, a little cost-cutting is also evident around the switchgear as we felt that the plastic was a little tacky and didn’t have a good touch to it.

Features and Connectivity

Now as against the other players in the market, it is safe to say that the iQube falls short on a lot of features. The instrument panel, for example, is nothing more than a glorified TFT, a rung above other scooters in the TVS lineup. The company is providing Bluetooth connectivity as a standard that can show calls and messages on the screen. Now, TVS is planning to come up with a subscription model for its features at Rs 900 per year which will include Geo-Fencing, Fall Alert, Remote Charging status, navigation and display nearest charging stations. Apart from the SmartConnect app TVS also has a bespoke app for the iQube which raised just one question, if I have multiple TVS products how many apps before I say it’s a lot?

Twist the key of the scooter and you are greeted with a slew of chimes and chirps which is followed by a long beep indicating that the scooter is now ready to be ridden. In all honesty, while some might appreciate it, I would try to completely get rid of it.

Egine and Performance

Now the iQube gets a 2.25kWh battery that promises a range of 75km on the eco mode in the city. The battery can be replenished from 0 to 100 per cent in about 5 hours on a conventional household socket. However, what must be mentioned is that we noticed the screen to be on the entire time it was on charge. This means if you live in a gated society, some might mistake it to be on which increases the chances of it being fiddled with.

Now the battery sends its juice to a Bosch motor hub at the back that peaks at 4.5kW. While the figure might be a tad bit low in the face of it, we found that the scooter does not behave that way in any manner. In city conditions, the iQube is quick, zappy and immediate in all senses. The torque is almost something that will put a grin on your face but not scare you as much if you are not used to electric scooters at all. However, we did see a little inconsistency regarding the top speed of the scooter. On flat smooth roads with no elevation or slopes, the top speed of the iQube in eco mode ranged from 42kmph to 50kmph. On the sport mode, the scooter either maxed out at 65kmph or went up to 78kmph, all while the battery had juice north of 50 per cent.

Ride Quality

Now, the scooter gets three battery packs which are placed on the footboard and beneath the seats. The weight distribution of the iQube, to say the least, is on point and you can carry the stability through fast corners and tight traffic alike. The dual-springs at the back and the conventional forks at the front are set on a plush side and do a great job in ironing out most bumps. The sharp ones, however, will communicate with your back.

The iQube gets a 220mm disc at the front and drum brakes at the rear. The setup has ample of bite and provides good feedback under heavy braking. However, after close to 60km of continuous riding, we did notice a little fade.

Verdict

Now, in order to sum up my experience of the iQube, it is quite safe to say that this one pretty much covers all bases of an electric offering quite well. But an additional advantage comes from the fact that this comes from the house of TVS, which means from the moment you take the iQube home, you are backed up by a vast network of established service centres of the company and the expertise that comes with it. Hence, if you are looking for an electric scooter in this climate. The TVS iQube is a worthy one on the list.

