TVS Jupiter 125 Scooter First Ride Review: A New Challenger to the Kings?

Now if you’re wondering where we are, this is TVSs facility in Hosur and we are standing a couple of metres away from the r&d test track. And now if you ask us why we are here. I would say, for this, The Jupiter. Or should I say, the New Jupiter? Now, the word New carries a lot of weightage here because, in its new avatar, Jupiter will now operate in a new segment. It’s got a new chassis and a new engine. So in the rather beautiful weather, we will be testing what it’s all about and whether it’s really worth your purchase.

Also Watch:

Design

Now in terms of design, the Jupiter 125 comes in three paint schemes and it is safe to say that all of them are definite lookers. While we do agree that looks are subjective, the orange one we were riding really struck a chord with me. In its new avatar, Jupiter gets newly designed headlights tail lamps and lights on the apron, all of which are LED units. The silhouette of the scooter is quite proportionate and the package only gets sweeter with its new 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The paint finish on the scooter feels premium and is very well done. The tale continues in terms of the quality of materials as well. The switchgear feels good to the touch and is superior in terms of fit and finish.

Features and Creature Comfort

Now the list of features actually play a very important part in this segment and the Jupiter 125 shines really well in that regard. Apart from a few features that we really loved like the fuel filler cap that is placed at the front and the 2litre glove box that comes with a mobile charger, what really takes the cake is the 32litres of boot space that can now accommodate two full-face helmets. Now if you ask me how TVS did that, you see the fuel tank which is conventionally placed at the back is now moved beneath the footboard. Not only does this free up space at the back but also lowers the centre of gravity.

The new Jupiter gets a semi-digital instrument cluster. In addition to vital information like speed, trip and fuel, the unit also shows distance to empty, average fuel economy as well as instantaneous fuel economy.

Ergonomics and Comfort

Now, if we’re talking of ergonomics, the new Jupiter finds the sweet spot perfectly. For reference, I am 5 foot 7 and everything is easily accessible. You sit quite upright that might not raise backaches even on long city commutes. TVS claims that the Jupiter 125 has the longest seat in the segment. There’s plenty of room to move around. However, we did feel that the cushioning could have been better.

So now moving on to the more important changes and we will start with the engine. Now, TVS already has the Ntorq 125 in its lineup. However, the engine that sits in the Jupiter 125 is a brand new one that has been built from the ground up. Unlike the Ntorq 125, which has three valves, the Jupiter 125 gets a two-valve engine that is tuned for more city-friendly and more fuel efficiency. Outputting 8.3 PS and 10.5 Nm of torque, the numbers of Jupiter are mildly lower than the Ntorq. Jupiter offers its peak torque at the low and mid-range. The spread is consistent making the ride a pleasant one and we can feel that this will be a well-behaved scooter in the city.

The suspension in its default setting is on a softer side. But you get preload adjustability that can be changed with the flick of a lever at the rear shocks. Other cycle parts including the brakes have been borrowed from the Ntorq. Both at the front and the back, the set-up provides plenty of feedback and has good bite as well.

Verdict

So in order to sum it up it is quite safe to say that our experience with the Jupiter 125 has been nothing short of delightful. Ranging from its a peppy engine, the good ride quality and the exhaustive list of features, the Jupiter had plenty of things going for it. At the moment, the prices are not out, which only makes us eager to see what kind of response it garners from the market and how it fairs against its segment rivals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.