TVS Jupiter 125 Scooter Launched in India at Rs 73,400 - Here's Everything to Know

TVS has launched the updated Jupiter in India. After selling 4.5 million units of the Jupiter, TVS has upgraded the scooter and placed it a segment, a rung above. The scooter now competes in the 125-cc scooter segment and will take on some of the most popular offerings like the Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Activa 125.

In terms of design, the scooter comes in three paint schemes. It gets a host of changes in comparison to the outgoing Jupiter. There is a new headlight, new taillamp as well as new LED DRLs on the apron. The Jupiter gets the metal body in impact-prone areas or as TVS calls it Metalmaxx. Unlike the older model, the new Jupiter 125 also comes with a set of 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

In terms of features, the Jupiter 125 comes with an exhaustive list. The scooter gets a fuel-filler cap that is placed at the front, where there is a 2-litre glove box and mobile charger as well. However, the most impressive aspect comes in the form of the 32-litre boot space that can accommodate 2 full-face helmets. To achieve this, TVS moved the conventional position of the fuel tank from the back to the front, underneath the footboard.

The scooter gets a semi-digital instrument cluster that in addition to the essential information also comes with figures of distance to empty, average fuel economy as well as instantaneous fuel economy. It is to be noted that the scooter does not get the company’s SmartXConnect feature, however, the feature is confirmed in the near future.

Now, in terms of engine, TVS claims that the engine that sits in Jupiter is a brand new one that has been built from the ground up. Outputting 8.3PS and 10.5Nm of torque, the numbers of Jupiter are lower than the Ntorq 125. This engine, as TVS claims, was built to be a city-friendly one with more focus on fuel economy.

At its launch, Jupiter has been launched in three variants including the steel wheels with drum brakes, alloy wheels with drum brakes and alloy wheels with disc brakes. Our thoughts on the scooter are also live and you can read by clicking these words.

