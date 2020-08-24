TVS Jupiter ZX Disc With i-TOUCHstart Launched in India at Rs 69,052

TVS Motor Company has introduced TVS Jupiter ZX Disc variant with an upgraded electric start technology ‘i-TOUCHstart’. The technology provides a silent and instant start minus the cranking noise. The ‘i-TOUCHstart’ is also claimed to improve battery life and provide a maintenance-free system.

The TVS Jupiter ZX now also comes with an all-in-one lock to operate the ignition, steering lock, seat lock and fuel tank cap with a single keyhole. Along with technology and convenience, the TVS Jupiter ZX also offers a Disc brake for rider safety.

Also Watch:

The TVS Jupiter ZX is equipped with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology and ‘i-TOUCHstart’ with an integrated starter generator system which delivers an acclaimed 15 per cent better mileage, better ignition, refinement along with durability. The scooter has LED headlamp, 2-litre glove box, mobile charger and 21-litre storage. The adjustable shock absorbers further enhance riding convenience.

TVS Jupiter’s 110cc engine generates a maximum power of 8 bhp at 7500 rpm while producing a maximum torque of 8 Nm at 5500 rpm.