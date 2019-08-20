Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

TVS Launches 19 Premium Tyres Under Eurogrip Brand

The 19 tyres are rated to go up to speeds of 270 kmph and are zero-degree steel-belted radial tyres.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TVS Launches 19 Premium Tyres Under Eurogrip Brand
TVS Eurogrip. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Loading...

TVS Srichakra Limited announced the launch of the brand ‘TVS Eurogrip’. Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, the company launched a portfolio of 19 premium tyres that include zero-degree steel-belted radial tyres. The company claims that the performance tyres provide stability at high speeds and are rated to run at speeds up to 270kmph.

P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Limited said, “India will remain a promising market for two-wheelers and we see tremendous growth opportunity. It is a moment of immense pride for all of us as we launch TVS Eurogrip catering to the needs and requirements of the new age Indian rider. With this step, we boldly stride into the future.”

Commenting on the new brand launch P. Srinivasavaradhan, President, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “For over 3 decades now, we have established ourselves as a leading global brand in the two-wheeler tyre category. We have always understood customers’ needs, their aspirations and dreams, and have provided them with products that enrich their riding experience. TVS Eurogrip has all the elements the new age rider is looking for – design, superior quality, high performance and is backed by the rich heritage and trust of TVS.”

R&D and Technology Focus

Commenting on the launch P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “The two-wheeler tyre space is seeing a rise in adventure seekers and recreational riders, for whom, the joy of riding has become a way of life. The rider today wants to live every moment to the fullest, impress his peers, and go beyond the normal. TVS Eurogrip’s brand idea of ‘Outlive, Outperform & Outdo’ is based on this insight. As specialists in the bike tyre domain, we are geared up to lead our customers into the future of riding, with our range of technologically advanced and high-performance TVS Eurogrip tyres”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram