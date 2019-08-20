TVS Launches 19 Premium Tyres Under Eurogrip Brand

TVS Srichakra Limited announced the launch of the brand ‘TVS Eurogrip’. Under the TVS Eurogrip umbrella, the company launched a portfolio of 19 premium tyres that include zero-degree steel-belted radial tyres. The company claims that the performance tyres provide stability at high speeds and are rated to run at speeds up to 270kmph.

P Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Limited said, “India will remain a promising market for two-wheelers and we see tremendous growth opportunity. It is a moment of immense pride for all of us as we launch TVS Eurogrip catering to the needs and requirements of the new age Indian rider. With this step, we boldly stride into the future.”

Commenting on the new brand launch P. Srinivasavaradhan, President, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “For over 3 decades now, we have established ourselves as a leading global brand in the two-wheeler tyre category. We have always understood customers’ needs, their aspirations and dreams, and have provided them with products that enrich their riding experience. TVS Eurogrip has all the elements the new age rider is looking for – design, superior quality, high performance and is backed by the rich heritage and trust of TVS.”

R&D and Technology Focus

Commenting on the launch P. Madhavan, EVP – Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited, said, “The two-wheeler tyre space is seeing a rise in adventure seekers and recreational riders, for whom, the joy of riding has become a way of life. The rider today wants to live every moment to the fullest, impress his peers, and go beyond the normal. TVS Eurogrip’s brand idea of ‘Outlive, Outperform & Outdo’ is based on this insight. As specialists in the bike tyre domain, we are geared up to lead our customers into the future of riding, with our range of technologically advanced and high-performance TVS Eurogrip tyres”.

