TVS Launches Kargil Edition of Star City+, Tribute to Indian Soldiers

As per TVS Motor Company, the TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition is a tribute to the spirit and attitude of a soldier, which resides in every Indian.

News18.com

Updated:February 16, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
TVS Launches Kargil Edition of Star City+, Tribute to Indian Soldiers
TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition. (Photo: TVS Motor Company)
TVS Motor Company has launched the “Kargil edition” of TVS Star City+. As per TVS Motor Company, the TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition is a tribute to the spirit and attitude of a soldier, which resides in every Indian. The motorcycle has been priced at R. 54,399 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the special edition of the motorcycle will be available at select TVS dealerships.

The company goes on to add that the “Kargil edition” gets its design inspiration from snow peaks, rough terrains and disciplined lives of the soldiers who protect the nation day and night. The white and green dual tone colour scheme with camouflage graphics is unique and first-of-its-kind. The “Kargil emblem” on the back of the bike connotes the indomitable spirit of every Indian, who will own this vehicle.

The motorcycle features new decals, which are a combination of the 3 colours, Naval white, Soldier green and Flying blue.



In the year 2018, TVS Star City+ undertook an initiative - ‘Kargil Calling - Ride for the Real Stars’ to celebrate the contribution of the Indian Defence Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 2018) across 3500 touch points of TVS Motor Company. The brand also designed a special Kargil themed TVS Star City+ to lead the rally in 5 key markets.

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
