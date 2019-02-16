English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Launches Kargil Edition of Star City+, Tribute to Indian Soldiers
As per TVS Motor Company, the TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition is a tribute to the spirit and attitude of a soldier, which resides in every Indian.
TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition. (Photo: TVS Motor Company)
Loading...
TVS Motor Company has launched the “Kargil edition” of TVS Star City+. As per TVS Motor Company, the TVS Star City+ Kargil Edition is a tribute to the spirit and attitude of a soldier, which resides in every Indian. The motorcycle has been priced at R. 54,399 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the special edition of the motorcycle will be available at select TVS dealerships.
Subscribe here for latest automobiles videos and reviews
The company goes on to add that the “Kargil edition” gets its design inspiration from snow peaks, rough terrains and disciplined lives of the soldiers who protect the nation day and night. The white and green dual tone colour scheme with camouflage graphics is unique and first-of-its-kind. The “Kargil emblem” on the back of the bike connotes the indomitable spirit of every Indian, who will own this vehicle.
The motorcycle features new decals, which are a combination of the 3 colours, Naval white, Soldier green and Flying blue.
In the year 2018, TVS Star City+ undertook an initiative - ‘Kargil Calling - Ride for the Real Stars’ to celebrate the contribution of the Indian Defence Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 2018) across 3500 touch points of TVS Motor Company. The brand also designed a special Kargil themed TVS Star City+ to lead the rally in 5 key markets.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Subscribe here for latest automobiles videos and reviews
The company goes on to add that the “Kargil edition” gets its design inspiration from snow peaks, rough terrains and disciplined lives of the soldiers who protect the nation day and night. The white and green dual tone colour scheme with camouflage graphics is unique and first-of-its-kind. The “Kargil emblem” on the back of the bike connotes the indomitable spirit of every Indian, who will own this vehicle.
The motorcycle features new decals, which are a combination of the 3 colours, Naval white, Soldier green and Flying blue.
In the year 2018, TVS Star City+ undertook an initiative - ‘Kargil Calling - Ride for the Real Stars’ to celebrate the contribution of the Indian Defence Forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 2018) across 3500 touch points of TVS Motor Company. The brand also designed a special Kargil themed TVS Star City+ to lead the rally in 5 key markets.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dirty John Review: Connie Britton, Eric Bana Power this Netflix True Crime Saga
- Will Smith Is Blown Away By Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, Posts a Video in Praise of the Actor
- 2019 Honda Civic First Drive India Review - The Toyota Corolla Altis and Hyundai Elantra Rival
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
- Shortlisted 18 Players for World Cup and Their Workload Will be Monitored in IPL: Prasad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results