TVS Motor Acquires Iconic Norton Motorcycle Brand for All Cash Deal Worth Rs 153 Crore

TVS Motor Company has announced the successful acquisition of Britain’s iconic sporting motorcycle, “Norton”, in an all-cash deal for a consideration of GBP 16 million (Rs 153 Crore) by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (U.K.) Limited (in administration) through one of TVS Motor’s overseas subsidiaries. This will be one of the most interesting acquisitions of a storied motorcycle maker in recent times and comes at a time when businesses are finding it to hard to sustain due to COVID-19 impact on economy.

Founded by James Lansdowne Norton, in Birmingham, in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time. Since the 20th century, Norton Motorcycles is renowned for their classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles ranging from authentic retro classic reboots of the famous Commando to their contemporary 200 bhp, 1200cc V4 super-bikes.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “This is a momentous time for us at TVS Motor Company. Norton is an iconic British brand celebrated across the world, and presents us with an immense opportunity to scale globally. This transaction is in line with our effort to cater to the aspirations of discerning motorcycle customers. We will extend our full support for Norton to regain its full glory in the international motorcycle landscape.”

Mr. Sudarshan Venu further added, “Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand and we look forward to growing together globally in the years to come.”

The acquisition was undertaken under the guidance of financial advisors, Rothschild and Co, and legal advice for the transaction was provided by Khaitan & Co, and Slaughter and May.

