TVS Motor Company Could Launch the Zeppelin R Cruiser in July

Petrol heads were all excited when they first saw the TVS R cruiser at the 2018 Auto Expo. The bike, since then, has been under the shades and on the production line. It seems the wait is finally over as the company plans to launch the motorcycle soon. While the model displayed at the Auto Expo featured a rectangle-shaped headlight, the production model features a circular LED headlight with a T-shaped element embedded into it. The T-shaped element might be the LED DRL that becomes the signature part of the TVS Zeppelin R.

Similar to the T that is affixed with the headlight, a T features on the invites that the company rolled out for their event on July 6. This has sparked rumours that the TVS Zeppelin R might finally be launched at this event, as per a report by ZigWheels. The excitement level is high since bike buffs have been awaiting the two-wheeler for four years now.

Although not much is known about the bike, the TVS cruiser is expected to be based on a mild hybrid engine featuring a belt final drive, a first in India. The engine supporting the mild-hybrid technology is believed to be a 220cc single cylinder engine that churns out a peak power of 20 hp and reaches a maximum torque of 18.5Nm. The looks of the bike offer a sporty feel and add bulk to the overall experience of bike riding.

A leaked brochure suggests that the company might be revealing its cruiser under a new name. If the rumours are to be believed, the bike could be launched under the moniker “Ronin.” Being a product of the age of technology, the bike is believed to be loaded with features such as turn-by-turn navigation, TVS’ Glide Through Traffic tech, and smartphone connectivity, among others.

