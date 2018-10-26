English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Motor Company Elevates K N Radhakrishnan as Director and CEO
Photo for representation only. (Image: TVS)
TVS Motor Company said it has elevated K N Radhakrishnan as Director and CEO of the company for a period of five years with effect from October 23, 2018, the Chennai-based company said in a statement.
"Over the decades, he (Radhakrishnan) has played a crucial role in shaping TVS Motor Company's journey of becoming a global manufacturer boasting of superior quality products," TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.
Radhakrishnan's extensive experience within the company and his prestigious position in the automobile industry have been instrumental in helping the company achieve significant milestones, he added.
In 2004, Radhakrishnan was promoted as Executive Vice President of TVS Motor and in 2006 became its President. Under his leadership, TVS has become the third largest selling two-wheeler brand in India.
Radhakrishnan, who has led the expansion of TVS into over 60 international markets, holds a Master's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Chennai and has also undergone a Management Education Program from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.
